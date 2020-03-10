Notes: Souza's recovery; prospects sent down

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Steven Souza Jr. could have taken the day off on Sunday, given that a blister on his left palm was going to temporarily restrict him to bunting only. Instead, Souza wanted to stick with the plan of getting some innings in center field, and Cubs manager David

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Steven Souza Jr. could have taken the day off on Sunday, given that a blister on his left palm was going to temporarily restrict him to bunting only. Instead, Souza wanted to stick with the plan of getting some innings in center field, and Cubs manager David Ross gave the go-ahead.

For the Cubs, using Souza in center would be a way to see whether that is a tool he can pull out of his bag this season, if necessary. For the outfielder, it was another test for his surgically repaired left knee that caused him to miss the 2019 season. In the fourth inning against the D-backs, Souza chased down a deep fly from Jake Lamb in the left-center gap, where he nearly completed a diving catch.

"I feel pretty normal, as normal as I've ever felt in the past," Souza said on Tuesday morning. "Being able to dive without thinking about it, getting back up, it was kind of like almost the final checkpoint for me, that I'm running good. I can dive without thinking about it. I feel like I'm back to normal."

That is great news for the Cubs, who signed the 30-year-old Souza to a one-year, Major League contract to serve as a complementary right-handed bat for a lefty-leaning outfield. Chicago is also weighing how to approach center field, where the switch-hitting Ian Happ is competing for at-bats against the righty-swinging Albert Almora Jr. .

Souza said this spring has consisted of multiple boxes for him to check to keep increasing his confidence and trust in his knee. Another came last week, when the outfielder launched a home run off Yu Darvish during a simulated game at Sloan Park.

"That's been a big question, right? From everybody, is like, is my power still there?" said Souza, who should be back in the lineup on Wednesday. "For me, it's been even a question. I know I got into a ball in live BP, but that doesn't matter. To hit that ball and to go dead center, which is where my power is, it was another big checkpoint."

Souza has not had to rely only on how he feels. Twice, the outfielder has stepped into the Cubs' hitting lab, where force plates measure weight transfer in his swing. Souza said Chicago analyzed his two stances (one more upright and another with his legs farther apart). Both produced data that reinforced how he has felt physically.

"The guys showed me the graphs and the data and the way I transfer my energy," Souza said. "If I was hesitant in that or if I wasn't transferring as much, that means I've probably still got some stuff I've got to work out in my knee. But all of it checked off really well.

"Yeah, I was super pleased, and it was just another confidence booster for me to go back out and know that I'm back to normal."

Alzolay, Amaya sent down

Right-hander Adbert Alzolay might have an impact on the Cubs' rotation this season. Miguel Amaya 's time as a Major League catcher could be coming soon. For now, both prospects will be continuing their development in the Minors.

The Cubs optioned Alzolay, ranked as the Cubs’ No. 6 prospect by MLB Pipeline, to Triple-A Iowa as part of a wave of roster reductions on Tuesday.

"He's a guy we're going to rely on," Cubs manager David Ross said. "We've got some guys ahead of him, and that's part of it when you have options, part of this business. He's a guy we're going to definitely need. I told him that. I know it takes more than just the five starters we're going to have to get through a season."

Ross was impressed with how Amaya, the Cubs' No. 4 prospect and No. 95 overall, conducted himself in his first Major League camp, especially when it came to learning from Willson Contreras and Victor Caratini .

“Miggy was great," Ross said. "His poise, his demeanor behind the plate, how he soaked up the conversations with Vic and Willson. He was great, man. I think he's going to be another guy you see impact us in the future very easy.

"I told him, 'You could back up in the big leagues right now with your catching ability, catch and throw.' I said, 'But, I think you've got higher goals than that.' I think he's going to be a real impact catcher at some point in the Major Leagues."

The Cubs also optioned righty Colin Rea and shortstop Zack Short to Triple-A. Infielders Carlos Asuaje , Corban Joseph and Trent Giambrone , and outfielder Noel Cuevas were reassigned to Minor League camp.

Worth noting

• Right-hander Tyler Chatwood logged 63 pitches over 3 2/3 innings in the Cubs' 16-3 rout of the Giants on Tuesday afternoon. Chatwood struck out four, scattered three hits and walked none, lowering his Cactus League ERA to 1.86. Ross said Sunday that Chatwood remains "in the lead" for the rotation's fifth spot.

"It's good, but I've still got to go out there and pitch," said Chatwood, who showed off an impressive changeup in the outing. "It's cool to have him say that, but I'm still going to go about my routine the same way I've been doing."

• Contreras and Javier Báez each collected three hits with one home run apiece and four RBIs combined as part of the Cubs' 21-hit onslaught against the Giants. David Bote , Nico Hoerner , Happ and Josh Phegley each had two hits.

• Third baseman Kris Bryant is expected to rejoin the Cubs on Wednesday, following an extra day at home in Las Vegas to attend a doctor's appointment with his pregnant wife.

• Right-hander Michael Rucker , who was picked by the Orioles in the Rule 5 Draft in December, has been returned to the Cubs and will join the team in Major League camp as a non-roster invitee.

• Ross said Cubs pitchers will start hitting in games, beginning Wednesday against the Padres.

Up next

Darvish, an Opening Day starter candidate, is slated to take the ball and potentially log four innings on Wednesday, when the Cubs host the Padres at 8:05 p.m. CT at Sloan Park. Righty Cal Quantrill is scheduled to start for San Diego. The game will be available on MLB.TV and the Marquee Sports Network.