Syndergaard is looking like the actual Thor 

Rogers Hornsby once said, "People ask me what I do in winter when there's no baseball. I'll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring." Noah Syndergaard would amend that slightly. He knows the offseason is for getting swole as all heck. The Mets

Rogers Hornsby once said, "People ask me what I do in winter when there's no baseball. I'll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring."

Noah Syndergaard would amend that slightly. He knows the offseason is for getting swole as all heck.

The Mets fireballer was recently working out at Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy and ... yeesh. Dude looks like he's ready to start slinging his own brand of all-in-one at-home workout gear. Eat your heart out, John Basedow.

Even the actual Thor -- or at least the one paid to resemble him in the movies -- has nothing on these abs.

blessing your timeline with shirtless thor odinson pic.twitter.com/laOf9vGkDi — leann ⎊ inactive bc school don't unfollow (@avvngrs) July 27, 2018

Best of all, Syndergaard wasn't alone. Reds pitcher and pinch-hitter extraordinaire Michael Lorenzen joined him -- and was even wearing chains. I'm not sure if there was a car they had to pull out of a ditch or if they're planning to tag-team a new season of "American Gladiators," but either way it works.

Oh, I can barely lift my right arm 'cause I did so many. I don't know if you heard me counting. I did over a thousand. pic.twitter.com/K5T26aIlK7 — MLB (@MLB) January 14, 2020

I mean, c'mon. Don't tell me you wouldn't watch a baseball version of this.