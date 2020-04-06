Relive magic moments of 1984 World Series

Thirty-six years to the day since Jack Morris threw his no-hitter as part of the 1984 Tigers’ 35-5 start, Tigers fans will have a chance to relive their glorious finish. MLB Network will broadcast Games 1, 4 and 5 of the 1984 World Series on Tuesday as part of a

Thirty-six years to the day since Jack Morris threw his no-hitter as part of the 1984 Tigers’ 35-5 start, Tigers fans will have a chance to relive their glorious finish. MLB Network will broadcast Games 1, 4 and 5 of the 1984 World Series on Tuesday as part of a one-day celebration of one of the greatest single seasons in Major League history.

“Thinking about good times, I don’t know if anybody ever gets tired of thinking about good times like that,” Hall of Fame shortstop Alan Trammell said of the memories.

It’s a welcome diversion as Michiganders stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic. It comes a year after the 1984 Tigers celebrated the 35th anniversary of their championship and in a year when the Tigers are scheduled to retire Lou Whitaker ’s uniform No. 1 at Comerica Park.

“We had a great run in 1984,” Whitaker said during the anniversary ceremonies last summer. “We had the time of our lives. It’s something we’ll never forget.”

Added Trammell: “You can’t script a year any better.”

The marathon begins early, so, as Hall of Fame play-by-play voice Vin Scully says a few times on the broadcasts, pull up a chair.

Noon ET: Game 1 -- Herndon homers, Morris deals

The Tigers fell behind early in front of a boisterous San Diego crowd but kept their cool behind Morris, their ace who went the distance. Larry Herndon put the Tigers ahead with his opposite-field, two-run home run in the fifth inning off Padres starter Mark Thurmond.

Morris used his tumbling splitter to rack up nine strikeouts. He also had help from his defense, from a couple deft fielding plays by Trammell at short to a perfectly executed relay from right fielder Kirk Gibson to Whitaker to nab Kurt Bevacqua trying for a leadoff triple in the seventh inning.

“Team is a wonderful thing. Winning makes it so special for life,” Morris said when his number was retired in 2018, “but it's the relationships you have. And only you know who the guys in there that you want to be in the trenches, the guys you want to have a bat in their hand.”

The telecast is a time machine trip to an era when stolen bases were such a part of the game that Morris threw back-to-back pitchouts in hopes of slowing down Padres speedster Alan Wiggins, whose 70 stolen bases that season were third-most in the National League.

2 p.m. ET: Game 4 -- Two homers for Tram, nine more innings for Morris

On a gloomy, overcast Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium, Trammell and Morris had a capacity crowd beaming as they pulled Detroit to the brink of a championship. Trammell built his case for World Series MVP by homering in each of his first two at-bats off Padres starter Eric Show, driving home Whitaker both times.

Morris gave up a Terry Kennedy homer early but cruised from there, retiring 13 consecutive Padres at one point while barely cracking a smile.

“I really didn’t feel that strong early in the game, and I didn’t really feel that strong late in the game,” Morris told NBC Sports’ Len Berman afterward. “But I had enough rhythm.”

4 p.m. ET: Game 5 -- Gibby’s glory

The trilogy wouldn’t be complete without the series clincher. Gibson’s two-run homer off Thurmond put the Tigers in front in the opening inning, but his three-run drive off Goose Gossage in the eighth inning sealed the win and propelled Gibson into Fall Classic lore.

The scene for the latter: As Gossage shakes his head at manager Dick Williams over the notion of an intentional walk with first base open, insisting he can strike Gibson out, Tigers manager Sparky Anderson is yelling from the dugout at his hitter.

“He don’t wanna walk you,” Anderson famously proclaimed.

MLB Network continues to remember the ’84 Tigers that evening, first with a 7 p.m. ET showing of Baseball’s Seasons spotlighting that year and then with an 8 p.m. episode of Ken Burns’ Baseball.

If you can’t spend the afternoon watching the games, they’ll be shown again in order that night, beginning with the series opener at 10:30 p.m. ET.