Anderson proud to help carry on Jackie's legacy

CHICAGO -- Tim Anderson in his younger days didn’t have much working knowledge of the legendary Jackie Robinson, who broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947.

Then again, the current White Sox shortstop purely enjoyed playing baseball at that point growing up in Alabama as opposed to being a true die-hard fan of the game.

“I went to see the [Birmingham] Barons one time, but my first big league game was the one I played in,” Anderson told MLB.com during a recent conversation. “I never went to a big league game.

“Nothing was really close but like the Atlanta Braves, and my family couldn’t really afford to go to Atlanta and watch the Braves play. So I learned about [Jackie Robinson] as I grew older. I really kind of learned about him more once I got into pro ball.”

What Anderson learned about Robinson, who is being honored through Jackie Robinson Day on the 73rd anniversary of his debut, was really two-fold. Anderson found an individual who changed society, not just baseball. He discovered bravery in Robinson and a strong person who was able to go through some of the things he endured and still continue to push through.

“That speaks highly of his character and personality,” said Anderson of Robinson. “If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be at this point. He just opened doors.”

But Anderson also discovered the Hall of Fame baseball player who also was a top-notch competitor in basketball, football, track and tennis. His style was not like other players of his generation, with White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, who attended Robinson’s first game during a preseason contest against the Yankees in ’47, calling him in a first-person piece for MLB.com two years ago the most exciting player he ever saw.

“He was different. He attacked the game at all angles and enjoyed the game, had fun while doing it. Definitely a baseball icon,” Anderson said. “He could hit, steal, his athletic ability.

“To be honest, I really think about his story and my story. The personality and even just like the way that we do play the game. I don’t want to say close or similar, but I do kind of model my game after his. He had everything. He had the total package. He played the game in a different way when he was in between the lines.

“You definitely wanted him to be on your team. He was coming ready regardless of what it was. He was a game-changer.”

Anderson has become a game-changer both on and off the field. He will be the lone African American on the White Sox active roster when the 2020 season begins, and with his .335 average posted in 2019, Anderson joined Willie Wilson (1982), Kirby Puckett (1989), Frank Thomas (1997) and Mookie Betts (2018) as the only African-American players to win an American League batting title since 1980.

In 2019, Anderson hosted a watch party, through his League of Leaders community outreach program, for the Robinson movie "42" with players from the White Sox Amateur City Elite youth baseball program in attendance. He prides himself on being real, authentic and accessible, which is evident from his demonstrative and now somewhat famous bat flips following home runs to engaging content on his YouTube channel to his interaction with fans through social media.

His hope is to provide a successful example for other young kids to follow while encouraging them to be themselves. That "being yourself" part wasn’t always an easy achievement for the happily married 26-year-old father of two daughters.

“Yeah, because I used to think about what people used to think about me. I used to be afraid to fail,” Anderson said. “Obviously, I used to look at how people looked at me through their eyes, and I got to a point where I stopped thinking like that. I got comfortable in my skin and found myself a little and realized who I was and what I stood for.

“Now I’m here to live my best life. And it’s like, who can really stop me from living my best life? If I’m doing all the things that I want to do to the best of my ability and being the best me, there should be no reason to be unhappy.”

Anderson always looks forward to wearing the jersey No. 42, retired by every Major League team, as all teams have done since 2009 to honor Robinson’s legacy on Jackie Robinson Day. He also employs a number of elements Robinson stood for beyond the jersey on his own special path.

“Anyone paying attention knows my story,” Anderson added. “I’ve been through a lot. I’ve overcome a lot, and I’m going to continue to push. It’s the only thing I know.”