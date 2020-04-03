Anderson keeps it light with All-Star family time

CHICAGO – Tim Anderson is staying prepared for when Major League Baseball returns, taking advantage of the warm weather where his family resides in Arizona and doing what he can workout-wise outside. But the White Sox shortstop also is focused on his family. Along with his wife, Bria, the defending

But the White Sox shortstop also is focused on his family.

Along with his wife, Bria, the defending American League batting champion is trying to keep his young daughters, Peyton and Paxton, occupied during this break caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a somewhat tough day-to-day challenge.

“Yeah it is kind of [difficult], trying to find stuff to do in the house,” said Anderson during a Friday afternoon conference call with Chicago media. “Good thing we've got a pool. We put them in the pool to kind of drain them a little bit.”

Anderson and his family recently celebrated Paxton’s first birthday on April 1 with an in-home party. Family time has been important for Anderson, as it always is.

Anderson also put together an entertaining Instagram video introducing his family much like the six-time NBA champion Chicago Bulls teams were introduced before their home games. Although Anderson admitted to only knowing a little bit about those title teams led by Michael Jordan, his rendition was pretty much spot on including special lighting and the familiar strains of The Alan Parsons Project’s "Eye in the Sky."

Drop the house lights. Cue the music. Make room for Teddy B the 🐕. @TimAnderson7 leans on his day ones to hold it down in his #StartingLineup #PlayInside @nike x @uninterrupted #PlayForTheWorld pic.twitter.com/ncZEnVqBKw — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) March 30, 2020

Teddy B. Anderson, the family dog described by Anderson as “first to bark and last to bite,” was the first to walk out in the video. Paxton, playing the position of baby sister, was followed by big sister Peyton, and wife/mom, Bria.

“It was something to do,” said Anderson of the video. “It was something to show, giving me an opportunity to show my family and show people what we're doing at home. And also introduce my family to people who follow me and allow them to see our personalities and that we are real in what we do at home.”

Fans can find more family content on Anderson’s YouTube channel.

“My life is more than just baseball,” Anderson said. “Really just in house, [to] show people what I’m doing. It’s going to be more than baseball, more about my life as well, that will allow me to get different content, always able to push out different content. We’re still working.”

Working for Anderson includes staying mentally prepared and continuing his Spring Training learning process about what needs to be done for this young squad planning on going from rebuild to contention in 2020. It’s a good way to stay positive, according to Anderson, even though it’s tough not going through an expected routine and being on schedule as he usually is this time of year.

Anderson’s “stay prepared” message extends to the White Sox fan base that anxiously awaits its team’s next step.

“When the time comes, we’re going to need the same energy. And I know they’re going to be hungry to cheer us on,” Anderson said. “We’re going to be hungry to play.

“We need both energies to match when we step between the lines. I know they’re excited; we’re excited too. It’s going to be great when we do start back up. The fans are going to be really excited and the energy is going to be crazy. I can’t wait to see what happens.”