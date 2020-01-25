 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
Watch Tim Anderson teach kids how to bat flip

Class is in session
By Matt Monagan @MattMono11
an hour ago

Tim Anderson, budding Chicago White Sox star, knows a thing or two about bat-flipping. He launched one at the beginning of last season that nearly broke the internet. He has no regrets about it. There were bobbleheads made for it. People might be getting tattoos of it.

So, who better to teach our youths the proper way to bat flip than Anderson? The master gave an impromptu lesson during SoxFest on Saturday.

10's all around.

And the kids -- they did pretty well. Here's a spot-on Tim Anderson impression.

There were bat flip back flips.

And this tiny toss.

I think the next logical step has to be a Tom Emanski-style, Tim Anderson bat flip video tutorial.

