Watch Tim Anderson teach kids how to bat flip

Tim Anderson, budding Chicago White Sox star, knows a thing or two about bat-flipping. He launched one at the beginning of last season that nearly broke the internet. He has no regrets about it. There were bobbleheads made for it. People might be getting tattoos of it. So, who better

Tim Anderson, budding Chicago White Sox star, knows a thing or two about bat-flipping. He launched one at the beginning of last season that nearly broke the internet. He has no regrets about it. There were bobbleheads made for it. People might be getting tattoos of it.

So, who better to teach our youths the proper way to bat flip than Anderson? The master gave an impromptu lesson during SoxFest on Saturday.

The Tim Anderson bat flip seminar is underway pic.twitter.com/JpKMKX0oI2 — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) January 25, 2020

10's all around.

And the kids -- they did pretty well. Here's a spot-on Tim Anderson impression.

A Tim Anderson approved bat flip pic.twitter.com/HPzJPI0uRP — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) January 25, 2020

There were bat flip back flips.

Kid taking bat flipping to the next level pic.twitter.com/hVZ0ykKjfC — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) January 25, 2020

And this tiny toss.

At Tim Anderson’s bat flipping seminar but tbh the class belongs to this girl. #SoxFest pic.twitter.com/xRk2f1k6lf — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) January 25, 2020

I think the next logical step has to be a Tom Emanski-style, Tim Anderson bat flip video tutorial.