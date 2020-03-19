Frazier preaches patience during pandemic

ARLINGTON -- Rangers third baseman Todd Frazier is not ready to rush back to baseball while the country is dealing with the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, Major League Baseball announced that the start of 2020 season would be delayed and all Spring Training operations suspended

Last week, Major League Baseball announced that the start of 2020 season would be delayed and all Spring Training operations suspended until further notice. Frazier indicated on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio that he is willing to be patient until the country is ready for baseball to return.

“Listen, for me personally, you have to let it all clear out,” Frazier said Thursday morning. “It’s not going to bother me either way … but if that’s the case, it means we are not 100 percent ready to play then. Because things won’t be back to normal.”

The Rangers voted last weekend to continue to stick together and work out in Arizona. Since then, players were urged to return home. Frazier, his wife Jackie and their three children live in Toms River, N.J.

“You’ve got to get everything to normal first,” Frazier said. “Meaning people can come into the stands, people can order food and get back to work and make money and enjoy their lives.

“For me personally, I feel like you have to get back to normalcy and that’s 100 percent. ... This is one of the most serious things you’ll ever see in the world today, and we really need to take it seriously.”

Frazier is a nine-year veteran and a two-time All-Star who has played with the Reds, White Sox, Yankees and Mets. The Rangers signed him to a one-year contract this past offseason to play third base.

