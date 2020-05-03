Watch Frazier's HR Derby win Mon., at noon ET

CINCINNATI -- In a signature moment in Reds and Great American Ball Park history, former Reds third baseman Todd Frazier won the 2015 Home Run Derby as Cincinnati hosted festivities that were part of the 86th All-Star Game. Fans can rewatch the broadcast at noon ET on Monday on MLB.com

CINCINNATI -- In a signature moment in Reds and Great American Ball Park history, former Reds third baseman Todd Frazier won the 2015 Home Run Derby as Cincinnati hosted festivities that were part of the 86th All-Star Game. Fans can rewatch the broadcast at noon ET on Monday on MLB.com and Reds.com.

The stars had aligned perfectly for the moment in what was an otherwise poor season for the Reds. Frazier was the hometown star in the Derby, and new rules put in place for this edition created timed rounds that added drama and excitement while pumping new life into the eight-player, single-elimination format.

Storms threatened to eliminate the Home Run Derby on July 13, 2015, but the rain waited just long enough for the contest to be held. But with more rain on the way, the planned five-minute rounds for each player were shortened to four.

With his brother, Charlie, delivering the pitches, No. 2 seed Frazier defeated the Rangers' Prince Fielder in the first round and the Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson in the second.

A bonus-round drive into the left-field seats beat then-Dodgers rookie Joc Pederson, 15 homers to 14, in the final. As Frazier celebrated his victory, the sold-out crowd roared and shook GABP as fireworks exploded into the night sky. A few minutes later, rain poured once again, but nothing could dampen the thrilling moment for Cincinnati and all of baseball.

"Just hearing the crowd roar, call my name, adrenaline," Frazier said after the Derby. "And those last minutes of each round really picked me up and [helped me] drive the ball out of the park a lot more. It was a lot of fun. I appreciate that a lot."

