Tom Brady has a new landlord ... Derek Jeter?

The former Patriots quarterback, who helped guide the team to six Super Bowl championships, recently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sure, it upset Pats fans, but they could understand it. Sports are a business.

But this? This is personal.

Brady -- hero of New England -- just moved into the Tampa mansion that was built by ... Derek Jeter.

Reportedly Tom Brady’s new 30,000 sqft Tampa mansion he’s leasing from Derek Jeter 😱 pic.twitter.com/QhBgJDGdDh — Ben Wegmann (@benwegmann) April 2, 2020

The 30,000 square-foot home features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an entertainment room, and -- perhaps craziest of all -- a "billiards room that wraps around a pool with two boat lifts providing access to Tampa Bay," according to the Tampa Bay Times.

That's not a home -- that's the headquarters of a Bond villain.

While the news is surely hitting Red Sox Nation pretty hard, they can at least take solace in this: It's only the second-worst thing Brady has done to the Sox. The first was showing up to Fenway Park in these jeans.