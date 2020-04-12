Lasorda dons mask, gloves for COVID-19 talk

Legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has a message for baseball fans dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. "We’ve all got to get together. We're all one team," Lasorda said in a video pep talk this weekend posted by the Dodgers' radio home, AM 570 LA Sports.

"We’ve all got to get together. We're all one team," Lasorda said in a video pep talk this weekend posted by the Dodgers' radio home, AM 570 LA Sports.

A message from Tommy to all of you out there. We are all in this together and we are all ONE team 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fuIpYJsMM4 — AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) April 11, 2020

The 92-year-old Lasorda, who managed the Dodgers to two World Series championships over 21 years and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997, was decked out in full Dodgers gear -- and, of course, a mask and gloves.

"Stay home! Wear your mask," Lasorda said. "Do everything to help yourself and your country and your friends."

Lasorda encouraged fans that baseball will be back.

"We'll be back out on that field soon," he said. "We'll be pulling for the Dodgers soon. And we'll be pulling for America, the greatest country in the world."

David Adler is a reporter for MLB.com based in New York. Follow him on Twitter at @_dadler.