Kemp asked, said no to using Astros' 'system'

MESA, Ariz. -- Tony Kemp arrived to A’s camp on Friday, knowing the questions regarding the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal would come because of his time with the club in 2017. In his first appearance with media since the Commissioner's report came out, Kemp made it clear he had no part in the scheme.

“I was up and down [between the big leagues and Minors] in 2017,” Kemp said. “Once I got there in September, the system was already in place. I just tried to keep my head down and play hard and not really concern myself with it.”

Kemp spent most of that 2017 campaign in Triple-A, appearing in just 17 games with Houston. Putting up good numbers in the Minors earlier in the year and not wanting to change anything up, Kemp said he turned down the offer to partake in the system that September and was never asked again. When MLB opened up its investigation into the scandal, Kemp said he was not one of the players asked for involvement.

“It was out of my hands at that point. Just having four months in the big leagues at the moment, once it got going, I got asked if I wanted to use the system and I said no,” Kemp said. “It was just one of those things where I felt I was having a good season at the plate in Triple-A and just wanted to continue to do that and not concern myself with it.”

Now a member of the A’s after being traded over from the Cubs on Jan. 13, Kemp reunited with a former Houston teammate from that 2017 season in Mike Fiers, who has been at the center of the controversy due to his coming forward about the system that was in place. Upon arriving to Hohokam Stadium on Wednesday, Fiers immediately approached Kemp for a conversation.

“It went well,” Kemp said of the discussion. “I understand where he comes from. He’s my teammate now and he was my teammate in Houston. Nothing changes. Now we’re trying to win a division and we have a lot of guys in place ready for the challenge. I’m excited to play behind him again.”