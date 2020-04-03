May preaches value of routine in YouTube video

MINNEAPOLIS -- With facilities shut down and pitchers scattered as the baseball world awaits some resolution to the coronavirus pandemic, it's not exactly easy for Major Leaguers -- or baseball players at any level -- to regularly throw off a mound or maintain their level of readiness for the season.

MINNEAPOLIS -- With facilities shut down and pitchers scattered as the baseball world awaits some resolution to the coronavirus pandemic, it's not exactly easy for Major Leaguers -- or baseball players at any level -- to regularly throw off a mound or maintain their level of readiness for the season.

What is it, then, that pitchers can do to make some productive use of their considerable time in self-isolation and still better themselves in some way?

Twins reliever Trevor May has a detailed answer to that question in a video titled "5 things you can do at home to become a better pitcher!" on his baseball-oriented YouTube channel. Though he originally posted the video toward the end of the offseason, in January, May recently bumped it on his Twitter feed as a means to help younger pitchers establish and maintain a routine without taxing their arms during these unusual times.

"This video is intended to give you things that you don't necessarily have to be in the middle of a season to do," May said in the video. "Being in shape, baseball shape, throwing shape, takes a little bit of time. These are things you can do now ... to continue to hone your skills without having to take a huge toll on your body."

In his 28-minute video, May talks viewers through five different steps involved in maintaining the mental and physical sides of his game: writing goals and affirmations, meditation, stretching, arm care and dry work. He proceeds to walk through all five in great detail with explanations and visual cues for the drills, which can all be done at home with the aid of inexpensive equipment.

He starts off by discussing his methods of setting both smaller (micro) and larger (macro) goals, such as his stated desire to stay healthy for the entire 2020 season, and tells viewers to write those goals in a notebook every day. He also offers up a video guide to daily meditation elsewhere on his YouTube channel.

"Creating this skill of self-awareness, being able to be inside the moment, will benefit you on the baseball field more than you could ever know," May said.

He then steps through his stretching routine, which is oriented around flexibility in his throwing arm and in his lower half, which is an area of greater need for his physique. He moves on to show his use of wrist weights and resistance bands as part of his arm care, then uses a towel, a lighter ball and a foam balance pad for his "dry work," in which he simulates and works on parts of his throwing motion without introducing real stress to his shoulder.

"Have a reason for the routine that you set forth for yourself," May said. "Learn something about yourself. That could be problem areas, things that feel tight all the time, a place you get sore all the time, something that's maybe a compensation or an injury that you've had in the past. Try to use all that information to design a daily routine for yourself."

Don't just take his word for it; look at May's results from 2019 to see how much he has benefited from these practices.

In addition to topping out at 99.8 mph with his fastball, the 30-year-old posted the best numbers of his career last year in his first full season back since recovering from Tommy John surgery, with a 2.94 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings as one of the late-inning anchors of a solid bullpen alongside Taylor Rogers, Tyler Duffey and Sergio Romo.

Though May has been considerably more active during this hiatus on the gaming side with regular streams on Twitch and video content on his game-oriented YouTube channel, he also has plenty of resources on the baseball side for perusal from fans more interested in the details and nuances of his workouts and mindset.

Alongside this guide to pitcher upkeep, his baseball channel also features the aforementioned video on meditation in addition to other guides on intent, his pitch selections and design, rest and recovery, mental toughness, focus and his opinions on other topics relevant to the game.