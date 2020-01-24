Story, Rockies close to multiyear deal (reports)

DENVER -- Trevor Story and the Rockies are nearing a multiyear contract to avoid arbitration -- one that could be completed as early as Saturday. Sources told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand and Jon Paul Morosi of the imminent deal on Friday night. ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported that the contract is

Sources told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand and Jon Paul Morosi of the imminent deal on Friday night. ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported that the contract is worth $27.5 million over two years, covering Story's final two years of arbitration eligibility, which Feinsand confirmed. The Rockies have not confirmed any details about a potential deal with the two-time All-Star shortstop.

The deal could be completed within 24 hours, but it would still be pending a physical. Story is scheduled to be at Coors Field for Rockies Fest on Saturday.

Story and the Rockies were $750,000 apart when they submitted arbitration figures for 2020, with Story filing for $11.5 million and the club offering $10.75 million. However, the sides continued to talk.

Story’s reported contract comes at the end of a difficult week for the Rockies, during which a dispute between the club and star third baseman Nolan Arenado -- the subject of trade rumors just a season after signing an eight-year, $260 million deal -- went public.

Story, 27, has slashed .276/.341/.537 over four Major League seasons, earning All-Star selections the past two years. He is the first shortstop in MLB history to hit at least 20 homers in each of his first four seasons. In 2019, Story batted a career-high .294 with 35 home runs, 85 RBIs and a .917 OPS. He also was a National League Gold Glove Award finalist for the first time.

Story also stole 23 bases in 2019, after recording 27 the previous year to go with 37 homers. He and Alex Rodriguez (1998-99) are the only two shortstops with multiple seasons of at least 35 home runs and 20 steals.

According to Statcast's Outs Above Average metric, Story’s 15 OAA were fifth best among MLB infielders last season. With Story and Arenado, who ranked second in the Majors with 17 OAA, the Rockies could boast the best defensive left side of the infield in the Majors.