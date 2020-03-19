Barnhart buys takeout to support local business

CINCINNATI -- As much of the country is unable to dine out during the coronavirus pandemic that has forced many restaurants to either close or struggle with carry-out service only, Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart and his family wanted to help give his local businesses a little boost. Barnhart and his

CINCINNATI -- As much of the country is unable to dine out during the coronavirus pandemic that has forced many restaurants to either close or struggle with carry-out service only, Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart and his family wanted to help give his local businesses a little boost.

Barnhart and his wife, Sierra, tweeted Thursday that they purchased a pair of $500 gift cards for two restaurants in the Indianapolis suburb of Zionsville, Ind., to promote eating at local businesses in what they’re calling “Takeout Thursday.” They hope to make it a weekly event, if this maiden attempt is successful.

“In hopes to give back and help through this trying time in our country, my family felt like providing families with meals tonight is a great place to start,” Barnhart wrote. “Obviously, throughout the country and world, small businesses run the risk of struggling to make ends meet.”

The Barnharts chose Zionsville’s The Friendly Tavern and Amore Pizzeria. At each place, beginning at 5 p.m. ET, there will be a $500 gift card at the register for people to buy food, on them. There is a limit of $25 per order so as many people as possible can participate.

“Please tell them that Tucker Barnhart sent you and enjoy a meal on us,” wrote Barnhart, who got the “Takeout Thursday” idea from former college basketball coach and broadcaster Dan Dakich – who also lives around Indianapolis.

Barnhart hopes to identify at least one Cincinnati-area restaurant next week.