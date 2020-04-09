A year ago today: Twins end deGrom's streak
To help fill the baseball void, we’re flipping the calendar back one year to remind us all just how awesome our great game is. Here's a look back at the best of April 9, 2019: Jacob deGrom was cruising. His 26 straight quality starts matched Bob Gibson for the all-time
To help fill the baseball void, we’re flipping the calendar back one year to remind us all just how awesome our great game is. Here's a look back at the best of April 9, 2019:
The Twins homered off deGrom three times, including two by catcher
Minnesota hit another three homers after deGrom's exit, and there would be plenty more to come. The Twins not only went on to lead all of MLB in home runs, they set a Major League record with 307 big flies.
As for deGrom, he'd be just fine. The right-hander finished 2019 with a 2.43 ERA over 204 innings and took home another NL Cy Young Award.
Best of the rest
Young Nats upstage Bryce, Phils: With
The Nats trailed 6-1 at one point and were down to their final strike in the ninth inning, but Robles tied the game with a solo homer off Edubray Ramos. In the 10th, Soto put Washington ahead with a towering three-run blast down the right-field line, and Robles padded the lead with an RBI double.
Castillo tosses gem vs. Marlins: For all of Luis Castillo's outstanding starts in the first month of the 2019 season, this arguably was his most dominant. Castillo held Miami to two hits over seven scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and one walk, recording 21 swings and misses on 95 pitches along the way. Michael Lorenzen then threw two shutout frames to finish off the 14-0 romp.
Castillo was named the National League's Pitcher of the Month for April after posting a 1.45 ERA with a 0.99 WHIP.
Gurriel steals home off Sale: With Red Sox left-hander
Thomas Harrigan is a reporter for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @HarriganMLB.