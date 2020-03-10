Twins release full '20 broadcast schedule

Every regular-season Twins game will be televised for the third time in franchise history, as announced by the club Monday when it unveiled its full television broadcast schedule for 2020. The slate features 157 games on local broadcast partner FOX Sports North and up to 10 national broadcasts across FOX

Every regular-season Twins game will be televised for the third time in franchise history, as announced by the club Monday when it unveiled its full television broadcast schedule for 2020. The slate features 157 games on local broadcast partner FOX Sports North and up to 10 national broadcasts across FOX Sports 1 (four), FOX (two) and ESPN (four), up from two nationally televised games in last season's preliminary broadcast schedule.

The following games will be carried on national broadcasts this season, with five also carried on FOX Sports North:

• March 29 at OAK (ESPN, FSN)

• May 2 at LAA (FS1)

• May 26 at NYY (ESPN, FSN)

• June 6 vs. LAA (FOX)

• June 20 vs. NYY (FS1)

• July 4 at CLE (FOX)

• July 17 at TEX (FS1)

• Aug. 10 at BOS (ESPN, FSN)

• Aug. 29 at TB (FS1, FSN)

• Sept. 23 at SD (ESPN, FSN)

Play-by-play broadcaster Dick Bremer, back for his 37th season, will be joined in the booth by analysts Bert Blyleven, Jack Morris, Roy Smalley, Jim Kaat, Justin Morneau and LaTroy Hawkins.

FOX Sports North will also debut three half-hour television specials this season about various elements of the Twins' international engagement and development pipeline: "Baseball in the Dominican Republic — Nelson Cruz" (April 14), "The Pursuit — From Berlin to the Bigs (Max Kepler)" (April 22) and "Baseball in the Dominican Republic — Twins Academy" (June 10).

Odds and ends (roster moves edition)

• In addition to the seven players optioned and reassigned to Minor League camp as part of the Twins' first round of cuts from Spring Training on Monday, right-hander Fernando Romero was moved to the restricted list as he continues to work through customs and visa issues encountered when he attempted to enter the United States.

• The four pitchers that the Twins optioned on Monday were Lewis Thorpe, Dakota Chalmers, Jorge Alcala and Jhoan Duran. Of those four, Baldelli said that Thorpe, Alcala and Duran will be stretched out normally as starters, while Chalmers will have a different plan due to an innings limit this season imposed by his recovery from April 2018 Tommy John surgery.

"We'd rather start him slow and let him finish the season strong than start him now and get to a point in the season where you feel like you have to cut off his innings because you've run out of buildup time," Falvey said. "By all accounts, he had a great camp."