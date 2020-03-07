Dominican players reflect on 'special' day

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- If the sold-out crowd at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal Saturday afternoon came out to see their local Dominican stars shine, they were not disappointed.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- If the sold-out crowd at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal Saturday afternoon came out to see their local Dominican stars shine, they were not disappointed.

In the contest between the Twins and Tigers, the first Spring Training game in the Dominican Republic in 20 years, Miguel Sanó , Nelson Cruz , Jeimer Candelario , Iván Nova and Jorge Bonifacio flexed their collective muscles to delight the almost 15,000 fans in attendance.

“It was a special moment that I hope to have again in the country,” said Twins first baseman Sanó. “It’s something that’s priceless, without comparison.”

After he and Cruz put on a power display in batting practice, Sanó hit a two-run home run off Tigers left-hander Daniel Norris -- a veteran of the Dominican Winter League -- to ignite the crowd and tie the game, 3-3, in what would eventually be a 7-6 Minnesota victory. After connecting off Norris, Sanó stood for a moment at home plate.

“Everything froze,” said Sanó, whose home run was part of a 2-for-3 performance Saturday. “It was very exciting. I really felt happy.”

That was the sentiment of the Dominican contingent at large, led by Cruz.

“It’s something we all wanted,” said Cruz, who was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. “It’s an event that for the majority of Dominicans that don’t have visas, that don’t have the opportunity to go to the United States, they can’t experience.”

Sanó was just over a year removed from playing here and helping the Estrellas Orientales win their first Dominican Winter League title since 1968. But for Cruz, it was his first time since 2016, when he reinforced his local team, Gigantes del Cibao, in the playoffs.

“Very special,” Cruz said about his return to Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal. “Those are things that words can’t describe. But it means a lot.

“It’s something I’m proud of. I’m more than happy to be here and give the Dominican fans what they’ve wanted for a long time.”

For the Tigers, Nova was the starting pitcher on Saturday. In his first game here since the 2009-10 winter season with Leones del Escogido, he pitched a scoreless first inning.

“I wasn’t originally scheduled to pitch, but I really wanted to do it here because I wanted to be part of this,” he said. “To have the chance to play in front of many friends and family who can’t travel to the United States to see us play was something important to me, and especially for my family.”

On the other side of the ball, Candelario had a run-scoring double and Bonifacio chipped in two RBIs for Detroit.

“It’s a privilege to come here and give the fanbase in the Dominican Republic the opportunity to see us,” said Candelario, who just a month and a half ago was the Most Valuable Player of the Winter League’s championship series for Toros del Este.

The Dominican players weren’t the only ones to soak up the atmosphere here Saturday. Both managers were able to appreciate the importance of the event for the country at large.

“That’s real energy,” said Twins skipper Rocco Baldelli. “That’s enthusiasm that you can’t fake. Not being a veteran of winter ball but being in the game long enough and knowing what that’s all about too, it’s a different brand of baseball and I think a brand that everyone would be lucky to be able to see first-hand.”

Added Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire: “They all handled it really well, and I think the important thing is that their family was there to watch it. They don’t get to see them as much and you know what, they had a blast.

“They were looking in the stands and looking at people the whole game. That’s what’s really cool about the whole deal, is that they get to come home and show people what they’re doing now over in the United States.”