Source: Twins' role in Betts deal up in the air

The Twins are seeking resolution to the ongoing discussions surrounding the three-team swap, multiple sources told MLB.com. The trade, first reported Tuesday night, had not been announced by any of the clubs.

Minnesota was going to receive right-hander Kenta Maeda from the Dodgers in exchange for right-hander Brusdar Graterol, the Twins’ third-ranked prospect and MLB’s 83rd overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, who would be sent to Boston along with outfielder Alex Verdugo from L.A. But the Red Sox balked when a review of Graterol’s medical records showed that the flamethrower might be better suited as a reliever, per a report by MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal. Boston originally sought Graterol with the belief that he could join its rotation, according to Rosenthal’s report.

The original swap, per multiple reports, was as follows:

DODGERS GET: OF Mookie Betts, LHP David Price, cash (all from BOS)

RED SOX GET: OF Alex Verdugo (from LAD), RHP Brusdar Graterol (from MIN)

TWINS GET: RHP Kenta Maeda (from LAD)

The Red Sox asked the Twins to add another top prospect to help complete the deal, per multiple reports, and it remains to be seen whether the two sides can agree on further compensation. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, who first reported on Thursday that the deal is "not a certainty," said Friday afternoon that Los Angeles and Boston were motivated to "wrap up" the trade, even considering possibilities that excluded the Twins. Such a deal could be limited to just the Dodgers and Red Sox or include a third team other than the Twins, according to Heyman.

There’s been a lot of back and forth between Red Sox and Twins to try to wrap up the Mookie mega deal. And just in case, the Red Sox and Dodgers are also looking at ways to do deal without the Twins, either directly or by using a different 3rd team. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 7, 2020

If Minnesota ultimately does pull out, that could affect another proposed trade between the Dodgers and Angels, which would have sent outfielder Joc Pederson and right-hander Ross Stripling to the Angels in exchange for infielder Luis Rengifo.