Beede's outing shortened by tight right elbow

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Tyler Beede , who has been viewed as the frontrunner for the fifth spot in the Giants’ rotation, departed Tuesday’s 6-5 loss to the Rangers at Scottsdale Stadium after only one inning due to right elbow tightness.

Beede replaced left-hander Wandy Peralta in the fourth and worked around a leadoff single by Isiah Kiner-Falefa and a walk by Blake Swihart to post a scoreless inning. He had been expected to throw approximately three innings in his second Cactus League appearance of the spring, but his outing was cut short after he felt discomfort while throwing his curveball.

Manager Gabe Kapler said Beede will undergo further testing on Tuesday evening to determine the severity of the injury.

“Until I have more information, I really don’t have much more for you,” Kapler said.

Beede, 26, logged a 5.08 ERA over 117 innings for the Giants in 2019, but he has been viewed as a potential frontline starter and pitched two hitless innings in his Cactus League debut against the Mariners last week.

The final spot in the Giants’ rotation is expected to come down to either Beede or rookie Logan Webb, who started against the Rangers, and he allowed only a solo home run to Kiner-Falefa over 2 1/3 innings. Dereck Rodríguez and Andrew Suárez have also been stretched out as starters this spring and could make a push for the fifth rotation spot if Beede is sidelined by the elbow issue.

“It’s not necessarily about competing against each other or anything,” Webb said. “It’s about competing with each other. I think that’s the main thing, just building off each other and feeding off each other.”

Happy birthday, Wo!

The Giants celebrated third-base coach Ron Wotus’ 59th birthday by photoshopping him into several classic ads, including Vitalis Hair Tonic and Dos Equis beer, and displaying them around the clubhouse on Tuesday. Wotus is the lone holdover from Bruce Bochy’s coaching staff and is entering his 33rd season with the Giants' organization.

Rough starts

Right-hander Shaun Anderson and second baseman Yolmer Sánchez are among the most prominent Giants to endure slow starts to the spring thus far. Anderson, who is in the mix for a spot in either the rotation or the bullpen, surrendered two runs over one inning on Tuesday, and he now has a 30.38 ERA (nine runs over 2 2/3 innings) over his first three spring appearances.

“We certainly want to see Shaun come out, bring his best stuff and fill up the strike zone,” Kapler said. “It’s still early, and a lot of baseball left to see, but we certainly want to see his best stuff.”

Sánchez, meanwhile, has flashed the elite defense that earned him a Gold Glove Award at second base last season, but he’s struggled at the plate, going hitless in his first 14 Cactus League at-bats. Sánchez, who is in camp as a non-roster invitee and is competing for the starting job at second base, has been working to tweak his swing, though the adjustments don’t seem to have fully clicked into place for him so far.

“We’ve seen some good swings,” Kapler said. “I know Yolmer wants to perform. He’s been working on his swing for quite some time. We believe that it’s going to come around. We’re going to keep giving him some looks.”

Up next

Right-hander Johnny Cueto will make his second Cactus League start at 5:05 p.m. PT on Wednesday as the Giants head to Glendale to face the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch. Cueto will start opposite Los Angeles left-hander Clayton Kershaw, providing a potential preview for how the National League West rivals could match up on Opening Day later this month. Rico Garcia, Tyson Ross, Sam Coonrod, Dany Jiménez, Sam Selman, Jerry Blevins and Jandel Gustave are also scheduled to pitch for San Francisco. Watch on MLB.TV or MLB Network and listen on Gameday Audio.