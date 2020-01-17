Cubs agree to Minors deal with Olson (source)

CHICAGO -- The Cubs continued to add to their growing list of bullpen hopefuls on Friday, agreeing to a Minor League contract with left-hander Tyler Olson, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Per Feinsand's report, Olson can earn a base salary of $650,000 in the Major Leagues, making him the

CHICAGO -- The Cubs continued to add to their growing list of bullpen hopefuls on Friday, agreeing to a Minor League contract with left-hander Tyler Olson , a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Per Feinsand's report, Olson can earn a base salary of $650,000 in the Major Leagues, making him the latest pitcher to join Chicago on a split contract. Including Olson, the Cubs have not yet confirmed or announced any of their Minor League non-roster invitee signings.

To date this offseason, the Cubs have signed relievers Ryan Tepera and Dan Winkler to split Major League contracts, while also signing bullpen candidates Brandon Morrow, Jason Adam and now Olson on Minor League deals, per sources. The Cubs also added Trevor Megill (Rule 5 Draft), CD Pelham (claimed off waivers) and Jharel Cotton (via trade) this winter.

As things currently stand, the only virtual locks for the Cubs' bullpen are closer Craig Kimbrel, lefty Kyle Ryan and righty Rowan Wick. If Tyler Chatwood is not in the rotation, he would slot into the bullpen as well. Chicago also has a lengthy list of internal candidates, including Dillon Maples, Alec Mills, James Norwood, Duane Underwood Jr. and Brad Wieck, among others.

The 30-year-old Olson has spent parts of the past five seasons with the Mariners, Yankees and Indians. The lefty pitched from Cleveland's relief corps the past three years, posting a 0.00 ERA in 30 outings in 2017 before logging a 4.66 ERA in the last two campaigns combined.

Working with a four-seamer, breaking ball and changeup mix, Olson has limited lefties to a .210 average (.638 OPS) in his career, compared to a .309 mark (.885 OPS) against right-handed batters. Last year, he turned in a 4.40 ERA with 28 strikeouts against 16 walks in 39 games (30 2/3 innings).

Olson landed on the injured list in early August last season for a non-baseball medical condition (later reported to be a case of shingles) and did not pitch again for the remainder of the year. Cleveland outrighted him from its 40-man roster on Nov. 4, and Olson elected to test free agency.