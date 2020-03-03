Finally, a battleship featuring a dinger-hitting eagle

Look on the back of a dollar bill. See that eagle? Yeah, well, call up the US Mint because it's time for a rebrand -- courtesy of the new USS Cooperstown. The newest combat ship from the U.S. Navy -- named after the town where the Baseball Hall of Fame

Look on the back of a dollar bill. See that eagle? Yeah, well, call up the US Mint because it's time for a rebrand -- courtesy of the new USS Cooperstown.

The newest combat ship from the U.S. Navy -- named after the town where the Baseball Hall of Fame resides -- not only pays homage to baseball in its name, but in its coat of arms, too.

Just check out this eagle that is clearly in the middle of blasting a dinger.

There should be a new rule: All Naval ships must feature eagles hitting home runs pic.twitter.com/5f9SqHtn92 — Michael Clair (@michaelsclair) March 3, 2020

The ship was named on July 25, 2015, during a ceremony at the Hall of Fame to honor the 64 Hall of Famers who served in the military between the Civil War and Korean War.

However, it's not the first ship to be inspired by baseball. Among others, there was the SS Christy Mathewson, as well as the SS Lou Gehrig. The champagne bottle used to christen the latter is kept -- where else? -- in Cooperstown.