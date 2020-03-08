Rays option top prospects to Minors

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- The Rays made their first slew of roster moves before Sunday's 2-2 tie with the Pirates, optioning five youngsters -- including two members of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list -- to the Minors and reassigning a pair more to Minor League camp.

Headlining the group were middle infielder Vidal Brujan (No. 3 in the Rays’ highly regarded system and the No. 45 prospect in baseball) and right-hander Brent Honeywell (Nos. 6, 91). Catcher Ronaldo Hernandez (No. 11), corner infielder Kevin Padlo (No. 16) and shortstop Lucius Fox (No. 25) were also optioned, while right-hander Paul Campbell (No. 22) and Tristan Gray were the two reassigned.

“I think all those guys made really good impressions,” manager Kevin Cash said. “All were positive conversations and time for them to get down there.”

So here’s the impressions a few of them made:

Vidal Brujan

The stats: .125/.176/.250 slash line in 10 games with two doubles and two RBIs

Cash's verdict: “Pound for pound as strong as any player that we have.”

MLB ETA (per MLB Pipeline): 2020

The numbers weren’t quite reflective of how Cash and his staff feel about the incredibly talented 22-year-old. His speed was a highlight, on the basepaths and in the field. His impact will come soon enough.

“Really encouraged by him,” Cash added.

Lucius Fox

The stats: .286/.375/.286 slash line in 10 games with 4 RBIs and a stolen base

Cash's verdict: “We challenged him a little bit. … he seemed to be comfortable.”

MLB ETA: 2020

Cash is referring to sticking the traditional middle-infielder Fox into the outfield for a trial. Now the 22-year-old Bahamas native will compete for Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic qualifiers.

Ronaldo Hernandez

The stats: .214/.214/.214 slash line in eight games, two strikeouts in 14 at-bats

Cash's verdict: “He’s a powerful guy. Big guy. … Not comparing him to Wilson [Ramos], but he looks the part.”

MLB ETA: 2021

The Rays have a logjam of catchers at the moment, so at-bats were hard to come by for Ronaldo. But he earned praise from Cash with eyes towards Ramos, who was an All-Star for the Rays in 2018.

Unfortunately, three of those removed from Major League camp did not make quite the full impression they wanted to. Honeywell (rehabbing from right elbow surgery), Campbell and Padlo (non-baseball related illness) were all ailing, but Cash assured them that their injuries did not impact their perception.

What’s next? With Minor League spring contests still about a week away, all will take part in intrasquad games with their teammates at Minor League camp to keep them in game shape, and, the Rays hope, make an impact at the big league level soon enough.

A bellowing, familiar voice

Anyone stationed in the Rays’ clubhouse Sunday morning -- and even some positioned outside -- didn’t need to look up from what they were doing to know who found his way inside.

Guillermo Heredia, who was non-tendered by Tampa Bay in December, signed with the Pirates weeks later. So Sunday’s contest between the two squads was a perfect opportunity for “G” to reconnect with old teammates and revisit his old stomping grounds.

Still the same ol' G. 😂 pic.twitter.com/3qBoH5E873 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 8, 2020

“I did not hear him,” Cash quipped. “I know he’s here. I’m looking forward to seeing him. … We miss him, he was awesome for us.”

Quick hits

• For the first time this spring, new Ray Yoshitomo Tsutsugo will take his talents away from the Charlotte Sports Park.

Tsutsugo will play third base Monday against the Blue Jays, making his first start on the road and fourth at the hot corner. The 28-year-old is putting together a nifty spring ahead of his MLB debut, slashing .250/.348/.450 with a homer and three RBIs and no errors splitting time between third and left field.

• Two-way prospect Brendan McKay will make his first spring start Thursday against the Phillies. The No. 15 prospect in baseball threw a scoreless inning Friday against the Twins -- striking out Josh Donaldson along the way -- but has yet to see an in-game batter’s box so far in Florida.

Up next

Blake Snell will make his return to action with one inning Monday against a split-squad Blue Jays at TD Ballpark a little over a week after receiving a cortisone shot in his left elbow. The 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner will oppose Toronto's own lefty ace in Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is set for 1:07 p.m., live on Gameday Audio.

