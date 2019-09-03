Here are the 2019 walk-offs for all 30 teams

Few things in baseball compare to the excitement of a walk-off, whether it be a game-ending homer or a mad dash home on a wild pitch. There were 202 walk-off wins in 2019, with all 30 teams notching at least one walk-off victory. Here is a look at the walk-off

AL EAST

Blue Jays

Bo Bichette had an incredible start to his big league career after making his MLB debut on July 29, but the biggest highlight came on Sept. 13 when the 21-year-old shortstop hit a walk-off homer against the Yankees. That was one of six walk-off homers for Toronto this season, with Brandon Drury, Billy McKinney, Danny Jansen, Teoscar Hernández and Anthony Alford accounting for the others. Justin Smoak had Toronto's other two walk-off hits, both coming on singles through the left side.

Orioles

The Orioles had just one walk-off win in 2019, but it was a thrilling one. Baltimore entered the ninth inning of its Aug. 11 game against the Astros with a 5-4 lead, but watched it slip away with a three-run ninth for Houston. After getting back one run, Rio Ruiz clubbed a walk-off two-run homer to lift the O's to an 8-7 victory over the eventual AL champions.

Rays

The Rays had 10 walk-off wins in 2019, tied for the most in the AL. That included two walk-off hits apiece from Ji-Man Choi (a homer and a single) and Willy Adames (both singles), as well as winning not once, but twice on a walk-off wild pitch.

Red Sox

The Red Sox had seven walk-off wins, but only one walk-off homer. That came off the bat of Christian Vázquez to snap a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the 10th inning of Boston's June 21 game against the Blue Jays. As for the other six walk-offs, five came on base hits, while the other was a walk-off walk drawn by Mookie Betts on June 12 against the Rangers.

Yankees

The Yankees had six walk-off wins in 2019, the first four of which came on walk-off singles from Austin Romine, DJ LeMahieu, Gio Urshela and Gleyber Torres, respectively. The other two were walk-off homers, which came on back-to-back days -- LeMahieu on Aug. 31 and Mike Ford on Sept. 1, both against the Athletics.

AL CENTRAL

Indians

Carlos Santana wasted no time making the most of his return to Cleveland. The slugger crushed a walk-off homer on April 5 as part of the Indians' first homestand of the season. Santana hit another walk-off homer on Aug. 12, this one against the Red Sox, to account for two of Cleveland's seven walk-off wins this season.

Royals

Ryan O'Hearn hit the Royals' only walk-off homer of the season in a Sept. 3 victory over the Tigers, while Whit Merrifield and Hunter Dozier had the club's other two walk-off hits (both singles). It was Brett Phillips, however, who delivered the most memorable walk-off, hitting a game-winning sacrifice fly in the season finale to send Ned Yost off with a victory in his final game at the helm.

Tigers

Four of the Tigers' five walk-offs this season came courtesy of home runs, including a walk-off grand slam by John Hicks in the 12th inning of Detroit's Sept. 14 victory over the Orioles.

Twins

Despite hitting a Major League record 307 home runs this season, only one of the Twins' homers was of the walk-off variety. That came on Aug. 5, when Miguel Sanó hit a game-winning two-run shot against the Braves. Minnesota's other walk-off wins included a pair of walk-off singles by Max Kepler and a walk-off hit-by-pitch by Ronald Torreyes.

White Sox

José Abreu delivered one of the highlights of the White Sox season, clubbing a walk-off three-run homer to cap off a doubleheader sweep of the Tigers on July 3.

AL WEST

Angels

The Angels had four walk-off wins in 2019, with each coming in a different way. Jared Walsh had a walk-off single, Dustin Garneau notched a walk-off ground-rule double, Matt Thaiss clubbed a walk-off homer and Kaleb Cowart scored on a walk-off error.

Astros

Yuli Gurriel had walk-off hits on back-to-back days, starting with a walk-off homer on June 28 followed by a walk-off double on June 29, both against the Mariners. Those accounted for two of Houston's eight walk-off wins this season, with José Altuve, Carlos Correa and George Springer, among others, also getting in on the action.

Athletics

The Athletics had 10 walk-off victories this season, tied with the Rays for the most in the AL. Matt Chapman led the way, crushing a pair of walk-off homers, including a three-run shot with Oakland trailing by two and down to its final out in a June 20 game against the Rays.

Mariners

J.P. Crawford and Omar Narváez each accounted for a pair of walk-off hits for Seattle. Narváez had a game-winning single on May 13 against the A's and added a homer against the White Sox on Sept. 14. Crawford, meanwhile, had a walk-off single on July 28 against Detroit and a game-ending double on Sept. 27 vs. Oakland.

Rangers

Texas capped off a season-opening series win against the Cubs with a thrilling walk-off victory in just the third game of the season. With the game tied at 10, Joey Gallo raced home from third on a wild pitch to give Texas the first of its nine walk-off wins in 2019.

NL EAST

Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Brian McCann each had a pair of walk-off singles for the Braves in 2019, while Freddie Freeman accounted for the club's only walk-off homer of the season.

Marlins

Harold Ramírez accounted for three of the Marlins' five walk-offs in 2019. The outfielder hit a game-ending sacrifice fly on July 26 against the D-backs, then clubbed walk-off homers on Aug. 1 and Aug. 29 against the Twins and Reds, respectively.

Mets

Pete Alonso had a pair of walk-offs in 2019, though neither came on a hit. The NL Rookie of the Year Award winner had a walk-off sacrifice fly on April 30, then worked a walk-off walk on Sept. 6. The signature moment of the season, however, came on Michael Conforto's walk-off single to cap a wild comeback against the Nationals.

Nationals

Trea Turner lifted the Nationals to their first win of the season with a walk-off homer in a March 31 victory over the Mets. Turner racked up two more walk-offs -- a two-run homer on June 5 and a game-winning double on July 2 -- to account for three of Washington's seven walk-offs in 2019.

Phillies

Bryce Harper provided one of the most thrilling regular-season wins in quite some time for the Phillies when he capped off a furious ninth-inning rally with a walk-off grand slam against the Cubs. The slugger sent a moonshot into the second deck in right field for one of Philadelphia's seven walk-off wins.

NL CENTRAL

Brewers

Christian Yelich had the first and last of Milwaukee's six walk-off hits in 2019. The superstar had a walk-off double on March 31 against the Cardinals and added another game-winning two-bagger on Sept. 7 against the Cubs. Rookie sensation Keston Hiura also clubbed a walk-off homer on July 27 against Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel.

Cardinals

Matt Carpenter provided two of the Cardinals' four walk-off hits in 2019, while Paul Goldschmidt hit the club's lone walk-off homer in a June 19 victory against the Marlins.

Cubs

The Cubs hit four walk-off homers in 2019, three of which came in a five-day span in May. Kris Bryant hit a game-winning three-run shot on May 7 against the Marlins, Jason Heyward followed with a game-ending solo shot the very next day and Willson Contreras walked it off in the 15th inning of a May 11 victory against the Brewers.

Pirates

Not only did Kevin Newman account for half of the Pirates' eight walk-offs, but each one came in a different manner. He started with a walk-off double on April 6 against the Reds, worked a walk-off walk on June 23 vs. the Padres and added a game-winning single on Aug. 16 against the Cubs before connecting for a walk-off two-run homer on Sept. 27.

Reds

Cincinnati had five walk-off hits last season, but it certainly saved the best for last. Pitcher Michael Lorenzen hit a pinch-hit walk-off double in a Sept. 8 victory over the D-backs. That came just three days after Phil Ervin hit the club's only 2019 walk-off homer in an 11-inning win against the Phillies.

NL WEST

D-backs

Jarrod Dyson, who entered 2019 with only 14 career homers in 728 games, hit Arizona's only walk-off homer of the season. The speedy outfielder clubbed a walk-off two-run shot in an April 9 win against the Rangers. The D-backs' other seven walk-off wins all came on game-winning singles, including three by Tim Locastro.

Dodgers

Los Angeles led the Majors with 12 walk-off victories in 2019, two more than any other team. Eight players accounted for at least one walk-off for the Dodgers, including two apiece from Cody Bellinger, Alex Verdugo, Max Muncy and Will Smith.

Giants

Rookie outfielder Mike Yastrzemski provided one of the Giants' top highlights from 2019 when he connected for a walk-off homer in the 12th inning of San Francisco's July 21 victory against the Mets. Pablo Sandoval added a walk-off homer of his own just two days later, clubbing a 13th-inning shot against the Cubs.

Padres

Hunter Renfroe provided the signature moment of the Padres' 2019 season when he clubbed a walk-off grand slam in a May 5 victory against the rival Dodgers. With the Padres trailing 5-4 and down to their final out, Renfroe teed off on an 0-1 pitch from Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen to give San Diego the win.

Rockies

Colorado had 10 walk-off wins in 2019, tied for the second most in the Majors. Half of those 10 victories came on walk-off homers, including two from Trevor Story and one apiece from Nolan Arenado, Charlie Blackmon and Ryan McMahon.