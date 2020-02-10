Inbox: How will Marlins deploy Villar, Anderson?
JUPITER, Fla. -- Marlins FanFest on Saturday was a success, with more than 17,000 in attendance, meeting and interacting with the players, coaches and staff at Marlins Park. With FanFest now in the rearview mirror, the Marlins are ready to open Spring Training, with pitchers and catchers’ workouts beginning on
JUPITER, Fla. -- Marlins FanFest on Saturday was a success, with more than 17,000 in attendance, meeting and interacting with the players, coaches and staff at Marlins Park.
With FanFest now in the rearview mirror, the Marlins are ready to open Spring Training, with pitchers and catchers’ workouts beginning on Wednesday at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex.
Heading into camp, there are still plenty of unanswered questions. MLB.com addresses some of them in the latest Marlins Inbox.
It’s a crowded outfield. Is there anyone going into Spring Training with an outfield spot already locked up?
-- @OhEmGsus
Center field is demanding. If the Marlins were in the market for an everyday center fielder, they had all offseason to search for one. Instead, they went with Villar, a career infielder versatile enough to play the outfield.
How likely is it that
-- @Unozerounocinco
I’m not convinced Ureña will get traded at all, especially when you consider the club had all offseason to move him. Yes, they explored trade options, but didn’t find a fit, and the Marlins certainly don’t want to give him away. Keep in mind, Ureña missed about half the season with a back issue, so his trade value right now isn’t at its highest.
After considering moving Ureña to the bullpen, the organization now plans on heading into Spring Training with the right-hander competing for a rotation spot. He’s making $3.75 million, which makes him affordable. Ureña's best success in the big leagues has been starting. In 2018, he had a 3.98 ERA in 174 innings, all as a starter. Whether he gets traded likely will come down to how he’s performing in Spring Training, as well as if the rest of the rotation appears sound. I could see the July 31 Trade Deadline as a realistic time to move Ureña, especially if pitching prospects Sixto Sanchez and Edward Cabrera appear ready, and there is a surplus of starters.
Do you have any dark horse NRIs that will end up making the team?
-- @braedont19
For the bullpen, you could look at non-roster invitees like right-hander
Will the Marlins consider inviting
-- @Jupitertulip
An All-Star with the Marlins in 2014, Alvarez last pitched in the big leagues in 2017. He's best remembered for throwing a no-hitter for Miami on Closing Day in 2013, but the right-hander has dealt with shoulder and elbow injuries, and he's a risk of breaking down again. Alvarez was at FanFest at Marlins Park on Saturday, and he remains a popular former Miami player. Even if he doesn’t get a Spring Training invitation to big league camp, it would be nice to see if he could get a Minor League opportunity, without a Spring Training invitation, to see if he could resurrect his career that way.
If Anderson is the long-term answer at third base, why not start him there this year, and have Villar play right field? Anderson never played outfield until he was in the Majors.
-- @pmiller66
I’m not sure how that is the best defensive lineup for Miami. Anderson has shown he can play right field. Villar has never played right field in the big leagues. For clarity, and I know there is talk that Villar will play in the outfield: He’s played a total of 13 MLB games in the outfield -- eight in center and five in left. He’s been a shortstop in 385 games, a second baseman in 333 and a third baseman in 54. What’s being lost in all the Villar talk is
Joe Frisaro has covered the Marlins for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @JoeFrisaro and listen to his podcast.