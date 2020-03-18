Where each team's spring position battles stand

With Spring Training suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and an uncertain start date for the regular season that will be at least eight weeks away, it's a good time to check in on where spring position battles stand for each club. With the help of all 30 MLB.com beat

With Spring Training suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and an uncertain start date for the regular season that will be at least eight weeks away, it's a good time to check in on where spring position battles stand for each club. With the help of all 30 MLB.com beat writers, here's a look at what remains up in the air for each team as it waits to resume play.

AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST

BLUE JAYS: The fifth rotation spot was the Blue Jays’ most obvious competition entering Spring Training, and second-year right-hander Trent Thornton earned a clear leg up. That’s still expected to be the case, but by the time the season resumes, Shun Yamaguchi will be better acclimated after a tough start to his spring and several depth options, like Anthony Kay, could use this time to make adjustments of their own. Where this really gets interesting is when you consider Nate Pearson, the club’s No. 1 prospect and No. 8 prospect in baseball. He’s still expected to finish the final steps of his Minor League development in Triple-A, but how the delayed start to the season impacts that plan is a fascinating new wrinkle to this situation. More >

ORIOLES: The starting rotation was where the most uncertainty resided when the Orioles opened camp in early February. It was also where, by mid-March, the most clarity had emerged. Asher Wojciechowski did nothing to hinder his projection as a mid-rotation starter. Kohl Stewart’s debut was delayed by a right triceps issue, but not enough to jeopardize his rotation chances. Wade LeBlanc was sharp enough in his first few starts to look like the steady veteran presence he was brought in to be. Meanwhile, No.11 prospect Keegan Akin struggled in Grapefruit League play, and the O’s quickly returned Rule 5 picks Brandon Bailey and Michael Rucker to the Astros and Cubs, respectively. If the season started tomorrow, the biggest question would probably be whether veteran lefty Tommy Milone did enough to make the team in a long relief role. More >

RAYS: Mike Zunino will be one of the two catchers on the roster, but the Rays will have to decide between Michael Perez, Kevan Smith and Chris Herrmann for the other backstop. Perez has played parts of the last two seasons with Tampa Bay, which gives him an advantage due to the familiarity with the pitching staff. But Smith and Herrmann, who are both non-roster invitees, have significantly more big league experience than Perez, which could also play a factor in the decision. More >

RED SOX: Defensive specialist Kevin Plawecki entered camp as the backup catcher with no real competition for the job. But things changed on Feb. 19 when Jonathan Lucroy was signed to a Minor League deal that included an invite to Spring Training. Though Lucroy seemingly had the inside track upon his arrival, Plawecki didn’t give an inch as the competition evolved, hitting .474 (9-for-19) in 10 games. Lucroy, a former All-Star, hasn’t been close to those numbers during the last couple of seasons as he has battled injuries. However, Lucroy underwent cervical disk replacement surgery on the left side of his neck a few months ago, which left him feeling the best he’s felt in years. He was starting to get into a groove when camp was shut down, going 2-for-2 in his final Spring Training game. This one could go either way, and interim manager Ron Roenicke has also left open the possibility the team will carry three catchers. Stay tuned. More >

YANKEES: Jordan Montgomery had the inside track on the No. 4 rotation slot, with manager Aaron Boone raving about an uptick in velocity. The fifth slot was still up for grabs, and there was speculation that the Yankees could configure their schedule to allow Chad Green and/or Jonathan Loaisiga to serve as openers or piggyback starters. Now, Montgomery could be pushed to No. 5, however, because James Paxton has resumed throwing following February back surgery. Paxton has said that his best-case scenario to pitch in Major League games would be mid-May, with June even more likely. Deivi Garcia, David Hale, Loaisiga and Clarke Schmidt were also among those viewed as still being in the competition. More >

AL CENTRAL

INDIANS: Heading into camp, all eyes were focused on the Tribe's outfield. With 10 outfielders on the 40-man roster after the addition of Domingo Santana the day before position players arrived in Goodyear, Ariz., the outfield quickly became the biggest position battle to watch. But even though the Indians never reached the point of making any final decisions in their shortened Spring Training, the outfield of Franmil Reyes, Oscar Mercado and Jordan Luplow, with Santana at DH and Delino DeShields (and maybe Jake Bauers) on the bench seemed to emerge. When camp resumes, the attention may shift to the No. 5 starter battle. Now that Mike Clevinger (partial meniscus tear) and Carlos Carrasco (elbow inflammation) will seemingly be cleared to rejoin the rotation after some unexpected time off, it could come down to Zach Plesac vs. Aaron Civale to join Shane Bieber, Clevinger, Carrasco and Adam Plutko in the Tribe’s rotation. More >

ROYALS: Spring Training didn’t reveal a lot in terms of who will be the Royals’ No. 5 starter. Because that spot wouldn’t have been needed until at least two weeks into the season, it wasn’t a high priority on manager Mike Matheny’s list of things to do. When camp was suspended, it seemed right-hander Jorge López, ticketed for long relief in the bullpen, was the most likely candidate to be stretched out for that job. But interestingly, the Royals also had kept right-hander Brady Singer, the team’s No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline, in camp. And Singer was scheduled to make at least one more start in Spring Training, suggesting that the Royals were seriously considering him as the No. 5 guy. More >

TIGERS: While third base remains the biggest question for the Tigers, a sneaky good competition has emerged in the corner outfield spots, where Travis Demeritte’s Grapefruit League power outage and Jorge Bonifacio’s steadiness aimed to push struggling Christin Stewart for a spot on Detroit’s eventual Opening Day roster. Stewart went just 4-for-28 in 13 games while struggling with some wind-blown fly balls in left field. Demeritte had a pair of two-homer games in the same week, compiling four home runs in 16 at-bats, but also struck out nine times. Bonifacio showed some of the extra-base power potential that made him an enticing rookie with the Royals a few years ago. Add in Troy Stokes Jr., the former Brewers prospect and waiver pickup who hit five doubles in 22 Grapefruit League at-bats. More >

TWINS: There finally appeared to be some emerging clarity in the race for the Twins’ final rotation spot, but expect that roster battle to get really, really cluttered whenever the season resumes, which is unfortunate for Randy Dobnak, whose stellar spring performance gave him strong momentum over Jhoulys Chacín heading into the final week of Spring Training. For one, top prospect Lewis Thorpe had been cut from the competition because he likely wouldn’t have been ready for Opening Day, but that’s no longer an issue. Devin Smeltzer struggled in the spring as he integrated his new slider into his arsenal, but he’ll now have plenty of time to figure that out. Oh, and if the delay stretches long enough, Rich Hill might just get healthy and eliminate the opening altogether, as the veteran left-hander’s stated recovery timeline from an offseason “primary repair” procedure on his left elbow was expected to have him ready for baseball sometime in June. More >

WHITE SOX: The White Sox were a fairly well constructed team coming into Spring Training and seemed to have even fewer questions to be answered one month later. With Nick Madrigal, the No. 40 prospect overall per MLB Pipeline and the team’s future second baseman, most likely beginning at Triple-A Charlotte, filling the 26th man on the roster looks to be the biggest remaining decision. Yermin Mercedes, who was trying to hit his way onto the roster, was optioned to Charlotte Monday, leaving non-roster invites Cheslor Cuthbert, Nicky Delmonico and Andrew Romine as the most likely candidates. More >

AL WEST

ANGELS: The Angels had a battle for spots in the back end of the rotation behind veterans Andrew Heaney, Dylan Bundy and Julio Teheran. Right-hander Griffin Canning received an elbow injection and will be re-evaluated at the end of April but now there’s a chance he could be ready once the season begins. Two-way star Shohei Ohtani won’t be able to return to the mound until mid-May but with the season pushed back, could be ready for the start of the year. Those in the mix this spring included Matt Andriese, Patrick Sandoval, Jaime Barria, Jose Suarez and Dillon Peters. But now it’ll have to be decided at a later date. More >

ASTROS: Camp began with a rotation featuring Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke at the top, with Lance McCullers Jr., who missed all of 2019 following Tommy John surgery, set to return. José Urquidy, a rookie that burst onto the scene last year, was considered the No. 4 starter, with Austin Pruitt, Josh James and Framber Valdez locked in a battle for the fifth spot. As camp progressed, rookie Bryan Abreu emerged as a legitimate candidate for the fifth spot as well. The Astros announced Tuesday that Verlander was going to face six weeks of recovery after undergoing right groin surgery, but he could still be ready for Opening Day considering the start of the season is being pushed back. More >

ATHLETICS: While the battle forming at second base was getting all of the attention entering camp, a somewhat unexpected battle for the backup catcher spot only kept heating up as Cactus League games progressed. Austin Allen, who the A’s acquired from the Padres in exchange for Jurickson Profar this offseason, was the favorite to start the season as the backup to Sean Murphy and displayed a strong bat this spring as he hit 13-for-32 (.406) with two home runs in 15 games. But Jonah Heim, Oakland's No. 11 prospect, showed his bat seems to have caught up to what was already considered strong defense behind the plate, hitting 8-for-25 (.320) with two doubles and five RBIs over 12 spring games. More >

MARINERS: The fourth outfield position got interesting when Braden Bishop was optioned to Minor League camp shortly before the shutdown. That decision left veteran Carlos González as the most likely survivor behind starters Mallex Smith, Kyle Lewis and Jake Fraley. But it seems more likely the Mariners could opt to go the utility route to provide backup, the result of infielders Dylan Moore and Tim Lopes both proving they could play the corner spots if needed last year. Additionally, non-roster invitee José Marmolejos is capable of playing left field as well as first base and might be a better option than the 34-year-old González for a club that is committed to going young. More >

RANGERS: First base was quite unsettled for the Rangers when Spring Training was suspended. Greg Bird and Ronald Guzman, a pair of left-handed hitters, were competing but neither had hit well enough to seize the job. Sam Travis, a right-handed hitter, had started to come on after dealing with a hamstring issue and assert himself as a possible platoon option. The Rangers also discussed the idea of using Todd Frazier at first base against left-handers, allowing Isiah Kiner-Falefa or Matt Duffy to be used in those situations. The Rangers were also planning to look outside for help before the industry was brought to a halt. More >

NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST

BRAVES: Austin Riley’s offseason focus on improving his balance and plate discipline helped him impress over the past few weeks and add intrigue to his battle with Johan Camargo for the third base job. A reduced schedule could lead the Braves to opt against sending Riley to Triple-A Gwinnett. They would seemingly be at their best with his power in the middle of the lineup and Camargo’s versatility on the bench. The rotation battle will also be influenced by how much time is missed and how many games are scheduled for the regular season. Félix Hernández created a strong candidacy during camp and Sean Newcomb did not hurt his wish to return to a starting role. But if Cole Hamels is healthy when the season begins, the Braves will likely have just one rotation spot for Hernández, Newcomb and highly regarded prospect Kyle Wright. More >

MARLINS: At the time Spring Training was halted, the Marlins had two weeks to make a decision on their last open position spot -- right field. Manager Don Mattingly already is on record saying left-handed-hitting free-agent signee Matt Joyce is expected to play about three days a week. That will most likely be in right field. So that leaves figuring out a right-handed-hitting counterpart to start about four days a week. In the mix are Harold Ramirez, Lewis Brinson, Garrett Cooper and prospect Monte Harrison, who remained in big league camp but may wind up at Triple-A Wichita to start the season. Non-roster invitee Matt Kemp could make the club, but it would be more as a bat off the bench, who would play the outfield occasionally. Speedster Magneuris Sierra, a left-handed hitter who is out of options, projects more as a fourth or fifth outfielder than a regular. More >

METS: When Mets camp broke, the team was about a week away from having to make some difficult decisions regarding its rotation. Rick Porcello, Steven Matz and Michael Wacha were all still fighting for rotation jobs, though Porcello seemed like he was in a safer place than the other two. Mets officials expected to discuss all sorts of permutations for Matz and Wacha, ranging from a classic fifth starter to a fifth starter with an opener to a matchup-based system. Every one of the Mets’ starters pitched well in Grapefruit League play, toughening this decision for a team that will still eventually have to make it. More >

NATIONALS: A lot of talk has centered around the starting third base job. That’s a big question mark, given that Anthony Rendon’s departure to the Angels in free agency left a glaring hole in the Nationals’ lineup -- one that isn’t going to be replaced by an individual player. But while Washington evaluates the development of 22-year-old Carter Kieboom for that role, there also is a battle going on for the fifth starting pitcher. Last season, Erick Fedde, Joe Ross and Austin Voth were utilized by committee. This Spring Training, Ross emerged as a strong candidate to get the nod. More >

PHILLIES: The Phillies opened camp needing a No. 5 starter. It looked like a two-person battle between Nick Pivetta and Vince Velasquez. Ranger Suárez would be in the race, but he was considered a longshot candidate. Why? Well, because Pivetta and Velasquez just have better stuff than Suárez, who pitched effectively out of the bullpen last season. But Suárez has fared well in camp -- he has better Grapefruit League numbers for whatever that’s worth -- while neither Pivetta nor Velasquez have seized the job. It makes things a little tighter and the decision a little trickier. Still, it would be a surprise to see Suárez take the job and Pivetta and Velasquez both end up in the bullpen. More >

NL CENTRAL

BREWERS: Luis Urías, recovered from surgery for a broken hamate bone in his left hand, was scheduled to make his Cactus League debut the day Major League Baseball suspended Spring Training, but even had that happened it was touch-and-go as to whether he would have enough time to enter the Brewers’ shortstop competition for an on-schedule Opening Day. Orlando Arcia, meanwhile, was one of the stars of the Brewers’ spring, using a re-worked swing to produce a team-leading five home runs in 27 at-bats. Perhaps it was an example of “competition is a good thing” in action. Now that everything is on hold for at least the next eight weeks, the situation has essentially reverted to where it was before Urías was injured playing winter ball in Mexico: Arcia and Urías presumably will compete for Opening Day duties at shortstop. Notably, Arcia has one Minor League option remaining and Urías has two. More >

CARDINALS: The outfield competition will remain up for grabs whenever baseball resumes. Tyler O’Neill and Lane Thomas were considered the leading candidates when camp opened; O’Neill got off to a hot start but struck out 14 times in 32 at-bats, and Thomas was beginning to emerge near the end with two homers and five walks in his last four games. Top prospect Dylan Carlson is still a top candidate, too, after hitting .313/.436/.469 with five strikeouts and six walks. Austin Dean was acquired for outfield depth, but his .931 OPS showed he could be ready for a bigger role, while left-handed hitting Justin Williams needs to show more power after hitting .143. O’Neill, Thomas and Carlson seem to have the leg up in this roster battle. Dean could be considered a dark horse candidate with Williams a good “second spring” away from being back in the competition. More >

CUBS: There are competitions throughout the Cubs’ roster that are on hold, but perhaps the most intriguing battle remains at second base. Chicago is still debating whether 22-year-old rookie Nico Hoerner is ready to be handed the keys to an everyday job at second base, or if going with a combination of David Bote and Jason Kipnis is the best approach to the front end of the season. The decision on Hoerner -- keeping him in the Majors or continuing his development at Triple-A Iowa -- will cause a trickle-down effect on other aspects of the roster. More >

PIRATES: There were several position battles left undecided after the Pirates played their final Spring Training game, and a few of them -- particularly the fifth-starter race and the bullpen competition -- might get more complicated if certain players get healthy during this downtime. There still hasn’t been much clarity on how the Pirates will proceed at third base, as all of their top options (Colin Moran, Erik Gonzalez, Jose Osuna, JT Riddle) moved around the field during Grapefruit League play. Perhaps prospect Ke’Bryan Hayes would have taken over if he’d signed a guaranteed contract extension, but what does this pause in the on-field action mean for those potential negotiations? More >

REDS: The Reds came to camp with 10 outfielders on their 40-man roster, plus reliever Michael Lorenzen when he plays there as a two-way player. None of the cuts trimmed down the competition for spots. Manager David Bell has said the outfield depth will likely prevent any of them from becoming an “everyday” player, but obviously there will be regulars. Free agent acquisition Nick Castellanos is the only outfielder with one set spot -- right field. Nick Senzel has only played center field in his brief big league career. Shogo Akiyama, their Japanese free agent signing, can play his natural position of center field and left field. Holdover players Jesse Winker and Phillip Ervin can man all three spots. All of this could leave 2019 home run sensation Aristedes Aquino on the outside looking in. Aquino, who has only played right field and has Minor League options remaining, has struggled at the plate this spring and led the club with 11 strikeouts before play was halted. More >

NL WEST

D-BACKS: The D-backs were pretty set coming into Spring Training, though the front office and manager Torey Lovullo stressed that they wanted players having to earn their spots. When camp was shut down, one battle that still remained was for the final spot on the bench. As it stands now, the bench has catcher Stephen Vogt, infielder Jake Lamb, outfielder Tim Locastro and presumably infielder Ildemaro Vargas. That leaves one spot open with veteran outfielder Jon Jay and versatile infielder/outfielder Josh Rojas the main competitors. More >

DODGERS: If the season had started on time, would Rookie of the Year favorite Gavin Lux even have made the Opening Day roster? It sure didn’t seem like it based on his Spring Training, which was spent mostly reworking his swing path. He started only four of 17 games at second base. There are plenty of veteran options available, among them: sliding Max Muncy to second base with Cody Bellinger at first, as well as the presence of Kiké Hernández and Chris Taylor deserving of playing time. More >

GIANTS: Second base continues to hold intrigue for the Giants. The biggest question here is whether non-roster invitee Yolmer Sánchez will show enough to win a spot on the Opening Day roster. Sánchez is an elite defender who won the American League Gold Glove Award at second base last year, but his offense diminished over the last two seasons, prompting the White Sox to non-tender him in December. A switch-hitter, Sánchez was working on some swing changes that he hoped would help him unlock something at the plate, but he endured a slow start to Cactus League play, going 3-for-26 (.115) with zero extra-base hits over 10 games. Wilmer Flores and Mauricio Dubón are already expected to form a big part of the Giants’ rotation at second base, though more playing time could open up if Dubón is regularly deployed in center field or other spots around the infield. Donovan Solano has a Minor League option remaining, but he has enjoyed a strong showing in Cactus League action and likely has an edge over Sánchez at this point. More >

PADRES: The Padres entered camp with a rotation that seemed mostly set. Cal Quantrill did his best to change that. The right-hander entered Spring Training on the outside of the roster picture. But in three outings this spring, Quantrill posted a 1.29 ERA, striking out nine and allowing just two hits. Still, four places in the Padres’ starting five seem secure, with Chris Paddack, Garrett Richards, Dinelson Lamet and Zach Davies lined up to start the season (in that order). But there may have been an opening at No. 5. Joey Lucchesi struggled a bit during camp, and he finished with a dud of an outing in which he allowed four runs and four walks without making it through an inning. It’s still Lucchesi’s spot to lose. But the Padres might have a competition on their hands when they return to workouts. More >

ROCKIES: In the race for the fifth starter, right-handers Chi Chi Gonzalez and Jeff Hoffman were making late surges when camp halted. Gonzalez, a one-time top pick of the Rangers who last year finally became healthy after 2017 Tommy John surgery, posted six scoreless innings with six strikeouts in his final two Cactus League outings. Hoffman was solid his last two times out -- two innings against the Rangers and four scoreless innings with nine strikeouts in a Minor League game. Gonzalez has life on his four-seam and two-seam fastballs, his slider is a good put-away pitch and his changeup is serviceable. After some awful early outings, Hoffman reduced to fastball and curveball and found success. It’s a simplified mix that could work for him should he begin the year as a spot-starter/long reliever. Righty Ubaldo Jiménez is coming back from two years out of action and may need Triple-A time. Losing righties Pete Lambert (right forearm injury) and Tim Melville (rib) cut into the team’s depth. More >