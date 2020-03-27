White Sox fans share Opening Day memories

CHICAGO -- I asked via Twitter on St. Patrick’s Day for White Sox fans' favorite Opening Day memories, memories not necessarily dealing with the game’s specific outcome. And here’s a look at some of those responses. "Dad passed suddenly in '00. OD in '06, I'm in season seats in 106

CHICAGO -- I asked via Twitter on St. Patrick’s Day for White Sox fans' favorite Opening Day memories, memories not necessarily dealing with the game’s specific outcome. And here’s a look at some of those responses.

"Dad passed suddenly in '00. OD in '06, I'm in season seats in 106 and my mom and little bro, @chadb282, were in the Club Level and I could see they were crying from way down below. It was a pretty awesome and heavy at the same time. Think of Dad walking in for the first time every year."

-- @DoubleB72

"How about this, not ‘greatest’ memory, but let’s talk about that game. I’ve only been to two Opening Days in my life and one was 2010. Me, my dad, and one of my good buddies went. Top of the fifth, two of us go to get food, dad to bathroom. Crowd roars. Nobody has a clue. People try to explain the play to us when we get back to our seats. It wasn’t until we see a replay that night we realize what we missed [Mark Buehrle’s spectacular play]. What dumb luck we all left at the same time too."

-- @daycri83

"Opening day 2006! Even though it was a TORRENTIAL downpour, seeing those 2005 World Series flags raised was a wonderful memory to experience with my brother @WatersinMN ... . BRING BACK BASEBALL SOON"

-- @WHITESOXJEAN

"Also remember Opening Day '83. It was a Tuesday. People were chanting 'Harold,' but not for Baines. It was Election Day and the Harold chants were for Harold Washington, who was elected mayor [of Chicago] that day."

-- @_AlohaMrHand

"I started going to the park for Opening Day back in 2011. I would go with my brother-in-law, and we would only bring stuff to tailgate and stay in Lot C until game time, and then we would go to watch the game at Chi Sox Bar and Grill. My brother-in-law passed away in a tragic car accident in 2015, and that same year I took my son who was 10 at the time to our first Opening Day game ever. It was a snowstorm, but we played. My son, and I still go to the games to this very day."

-- Brian Malone

"Opening Day in 1976 was on my 22nd birthday. Some of us drove in from college to be there. We sat in the right field bleachers. In the 5th inning, Jim Spencer homered, and the ball landed 2 rows in front of us. That homer was featured all season [in] the ad the team ran to promote tickets. So, all season I saw myself cheering that homer. After the game, a friend of mine talked a groundskeeper into giving me his rake and letting me walk out into the field. By far that’s my favorite Opening Day memory."

-- @Off_The_Post

"Nothing is better than the 2005 Opening Day. That was my first Major League radio broadcast of pregame and postgame fun. And it was the start of the magical season. It might be the last time the weather was perfect for a Sox home opener."

-- @BryanDolgin

"Sitting near @scottmerkin for about a half dozen of them. I'm free for an interview all day."

-- @DougPadilla

"The Opening of New Comiskey in 1991 was my first ever and I've made it to every single one since, all of which have been incredibly unique. But what really stands out is the great lifelong friendships that have been at each one of our Home Opener tailgate parties. Truly priceless."

-- @ChrisWeber89

"When I was interviewed by John Garcia of [Channel] 7 after the Buehrle gem walking out of stadium. They aired me saying this team is “easy money. You got Jake Peavy tomorrow ready to pitch another gem, easy money!!” Sadly, I mushed the Sox. Jake Peavy got rocked in that start."

-- @johngencius

Once a week, for the foreseeable future, I’ll put forth a social media question and then run responses at the end of the week. We already have next week’s topic thanks to the replay of Mark Buehrle’s perfect game from 2009 on #OpeningDayatHome Thursday: Memories of your participation in a no-hitter or perfect game.

Scott Merkin has covered the White Sox for MLB.com since 2003. Follow him on Twitter @scottmerkin and Facebook and listen to his podcast.