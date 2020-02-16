Robert enters camp with 'warrior' mindset

GLENDALE, Ariz. – What will make Luis Robert a success during his 2020 rookie season with the White Sox? Executive vice president Ken Williams presented a few ideas Sunday, shortly after the No. 3 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, reported to White Sox Spring Training at Camelback Ranch. “If

Executive vice president Ken Williams presented a few ideas Sunday, shortly after the No. 3 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, reported to White Sox Spring Training at Camelback Ranch.

“If he stays healthy … and just relaxes and has fun and goes to play,” Williams said. “Not fall victim to all these outside expectations that are being placed on him to do this and that.”

It’s easy to see why the expectations move well off the chart where Robert is concerned. Let’s begin with a 2019 campaign across stops at Class A Advanced Winston-Salem, Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte. All told, the now 22-year-old slashed .328/.376/.624 with 32 home runs, 31 doubles, 108 runs scored, 92 RBIs, 11 triples and 36 stolen bases.

This overwhelming output followed a 2018 state-side debut marked by injury in which he didn’t hit a single home run in 50 games. In his first Spring Training press conference Sunday, Robert admitted to feeling Major League ready after his first month with Charlotte in ‘19.

“What I did last year reinforced all the things that I know that I can do on the field. It helped me a lot,” said Robert through interpreter Billy Russo. “One of the things that I’m going to learn is that I’m going to need to make adjustments as quickly as possible, as fast as possible, because I know that in the Major Leagues, I won’t have too much time to waste.”

Help will be there for Robert, led by bilingual manager Rick Renteria and his coaching staff. He’ll also have veterans such as José Abreu , Edwin Encarnación , Yasmani Grandal and Tim Anderson to show him the way, not to mention accomplished young players such as Yoán Moncada and Eloy Jiménez who are basically one year removed from experiencing a similar Major League indoctrination.

Reports continue to roll in about Panther sightings near Glendale, Ariz. #LaPantera pic.twitter.com/dUXaQoPPbl — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 16, 2020

Of course, Robert’s five-tool talent might be the great equalizer.

Williams made his comments shortly after watching Robert put on a show during batting practice, pointing out at one point a ball Robert basically missed and still hit over the fence. Williams also shared a story from Robert’s initial workout in the Dominican Republic when Williams and general manager Rick Hahn first caught a glimpse of their potential rebuild fulcrum.

“Robert was getting closer and closer, and Rick turns to me and says, ‘Is this the Under Armour mannequin live and in person and walking towards us?’” said Williams with a laugh. “I thought about it, [and] I said, ‘Yeah, it is.’ Beyond that, there’s been a whole lot of guys who look good in a uniform, look good getting off the bus and can’t play. He happens to be one who can.”

“My plan is just to work all around on my game, improve my game,” Robert said. “I still think there’s room to improve in every aspect of my game. Hopefully, I can stay healthy and my legs are going to stay healthy, that’s going to be the key for me.”

Even the six-year, $50 million deal agreed upon by Robert and the White Sox in January, before he played in a regular-season game, doesn’t seem to be intimidating. It simply means he’s certain to start the year in the Majors.

One of the reporters noticed a tattoo on the left side of Robert’s neck during Sunday’s interview session. Robert explained it meant “warrior” in Chinese, and he’s had it for about one month. Robert also explained what the tattoo meant to him, giving further credence to the idea no amount of pressure will be too much for him to handle.

“As a Cuban, when you left the island, you know that you are going to face a lot of challenges, tougher challenges,” Robert said. “I consider myself a warrior.

“I am confident that I am going to have a very good year this year. My mind is strong and in the right place. Since I signed with the team, I know the expectations have been high, but it hasn’t affected me at all. This year won’t be any different. I just need to do my work.”