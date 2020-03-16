Key White Sox Spring Training takeaways
CHICAGO -- Here are a few things we learned about the White Sox during the last month of Spring Training. Luis Robert has arrived With a six-year, $50 million extension in tow and possessing a verified five-tool skill set, the 22-year-old center fielder has star written all over him. The
CHICAGO -- Here are a few things we learned about the White Sox during the last month of Spring Training.
With a six-year, $50 million extension in tow and possessing a verified five-tool skill set, the 22-year-old center fielder has star written all over him. The White Sox core is loaded with talent, from
Just look at Robert’s easy power or the way he seems to glide around the bases turning what looks like a double into a standup triple. He even showed off patience at the plate during some Spring Training at-bats, a skill surely to be tested as he gets adjusted to the Majors. But Robert has the right mindset and the right support system to get him through the tough times.
The White Sox selected Vaughn in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft, and the word was the first baseman could flat out hit. After watching the No. 16 prospect overall per MLB Pipeline in action for the past month in Arizona, the words “Yes, he sure can” should be added to that profile. Even at 21, with only 55 games of Minor League experience, Vaughn already shows off consistently professional at-bats with the ability to work the count and make hard contact.
And Vaughn looks this good even while battling a little bit of nerves during his first big league camp.
“It’s a good thing, I think,” Vaughn said. “I need to have them or else the game really means nothing. It’s nice to have that and being able to control it.
“I want to get something good to hit. If it’s not there, you can definitely tell with that big league strike zone that you can take a few more pitches that you get called.”
No injury issues but maybe slight injury concerns
Giolito, the team’s projected Opening Day starter, suffered a setback before camp even began with a minor chest muscle strain near his right ribcage. Catcher
None of them were the least bit concerned about the physical maladies, but Giolito only threw one Cactus League inning and González never got into a game before camp was halted. So, while they certainly should be 100 percent healthy when baseball returns, building them back up will be key. Encarnación, who finished 0-for-15 with eight strikeouts in whatever those numbers really mean for an accomplished veteran, was sidelined by a sore right hip.
The young hurlers are ready
This statement covers the entire young White Sox core, and by ready, it’s ready to win. But let’s focus on the starting pitchers. Giolito already proved himself as Cy Young worthy in ’19, but he could be joined soon by a frontline staff of
Kopech, who had Tommy John surgery in September 2018, made his Cactus League debut Tuesday against the Rangers with his first four pitches going 100, 101, 100 and 101 mph. Talk about announcing your presence with authority. But Kopech is transforming into a pitcher more than simply a hard thrower.
“It feels nice to be able to compete again. 18 months out, I feel like I haven't really had a chance to compete the way that I like to and the way I know that I can,” said Kopech after that start. “Having that ability today, even in a short stint, it's relieving.”
Cease talked about feeling the best he ever has on the mound, specifically focusing on exceptional fastball command. López worked on the mental aspect of his game in the offseason, and people have noticed a change.
“I’ve never seen him like he is right now,” said special assistant to baseball operations José Contreras of López through interpreter Billy Russo. “Physically, yeah, he’s the same, but mentally he’s stronger than what he was before. You can see all the work he’s put in.
“His pitches have been much better. He’s been executing his pitches. He’s going to be very good this year. I don’t have any doubt about that.”
The core is building
Give credit to general manager Rick Hahn, executive vice president Ken Williams, assistant general manager Jeremy Haber and the front office for doing an exceptional job of continuing to lock down the White Sox core.
• Need a new pitch? Bummer tries a restaurant
Mercedes can mash
Scott Merkin has covered the White Sox for MLB.com since 2003. Follow him on Twitter @scottmerkin and Facebook and listen to his podcast.