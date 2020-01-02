Nationals land ace reliever Harris (source)

The World Series champion Nationals agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with righty reliever Will Harris, a source told MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand on Thursday night. The team has not confirmed. Harris dominated for the American League champion Astros in 2019, posting a 1.50 ERA in 68 innings spread

Harris dominated for the American League champion Astros in 2019, posting a 1.50 ERA in 68 innings spread over 60 games. Interestingly, the Nats were one of the few teams to get his number in one of the biggest spots possible, as Howie Kendrick hit a pivotal home run off him in Game 7 of the World Series. Now, the two are set to be teammates.