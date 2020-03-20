Contreras bros. stay in shape with driveway BP

CHICAGO -- With Spring Training complexes down to a bare minimum of remaining staff members, and an increasing number of players heading home to revert back to offseason-esque training, creativity while self-isolating is becoming essential. On Friday, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and his younger brother, Braves catching prospect William Contreras,

CHICAGO -- With Spring Training complexes down to a bare minimum of remaining staff members, and an increasing number of players heading home to revert back to offseason-esque training, creativity while self-isolating is becoming essential.

On Friday, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and his younger brother, Braves catching prospect William Contreras , put their creative thinking on display. The two teamed up for a round of driveway batting practice, with a twist.

"My brother and I just [figuring] out how to stay ready for 2020," Contreras wrote on Twitter.

Armed with a large red Nerf gun, William Contreras (No. 9 on Atlanta's Top 30 Prospects list, per MLB Pipeline) stood on a folding chair at the end of a driveway. He aimed the toy gun -- filled with a pile of small yellow balls -- in the direction of the garage door, where Willson stood ready to take some swings.

My brother and I just figure out how to stay ready for 2020 🔥🔥🔥#CORONAQUARENTINE pic.twitter.com/FCoS4Lvuxz — Willson Contreras (@WContreras40) March 20, 2020

William shot a series of "pitches" to his older brother, who launched a few balls (presumably) into the street. Over on Willson's Instagram account, he posted three videos, showing that the brothers took turns with the hitting drill.

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, players have to find ways to stay in top shape until the sports world can return from its necessary intermission. In Mesa, Ariz., there are still some Cubs players getting their daily work in at the team's spring headquarters, but MLB has ordered all 30 teams to halt organized group workouts.