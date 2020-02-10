Contreras addresses rumors upon spring arrival

MESA, Ariz. -- Early in the offseason, while trade rumors were swirling about Willson Contreras, the Cubs' catcher logged into Twitter and updated his profile picture. It was a shot of him during batting practice at last year's All-Star Game in Cleveland. On Monday at the Cubs' spring complex, Contreras

MESA, Ariz. -- Early in the offseason, while trade rumors were swirling about Willson Contreras , the Cubs' catcher logged into Twitter and updated his profile picture. It was a shot of him during batting practice at last year's All-Star Game in Cleveland.

On Monday at the Cubs' spring complex, Contreras cracked a smile when asked about that bit of social-media bear poking. He knew Cubs fans would wonder if there was some ulterior motive to the photo, just as Contreras surely knew that posting a smiling face emoji and nothing else on Nov. 20, as more rumors surfaced during the GM Meetings, would stir things up.

"I was just playing around," Contreras said. "A lot of people thought I was getting traded. I just put [up] my All-Star pictures, but it didn't mean anything."

On the eve of Chicago's pitchers and catchers reporting to Arizona, Contreras was still very much a part of the team. As things currently stand, the rest of the Cubs' core also remains in place after an offseason filled with trade reports and speculation. When the first official workout gets underway on Wednesday, it will be mostly status quo for the 2020 roster.

Of course, things could still change between now and Opening Day. Even with the offseason in the rear-view mirror, the Cubs are still projected to be north of the first luxury-tax threshold while trying to balance winning now with planning for the future. That future includes a group of key players coming off the books after the 2021 campaign.

Given those circumstances, trade rumors will persist, with Kris Bryant's name atop the list this spring, this season and perhaps into next winter. If the Cubs stumble over the first four months, a roster shakeup could arrive with the July 31 Trade Deadline.

More now than when he was younger, Contreras -- the longest-tenured player in the organization -- understands that those things are just part of the game.

"It might hurt, but it's part of the business," Contreras said of all the rumors. "I've been here for 11 years now, and I think nobody has been here for 11 years. I feel blessed to be here. And even if I get traded, I will always love the Cubs."

At the outset of the offseason, it made complete sense to speculate that Contreras might be on the move. He is arguably the best offensive catcher in the Majors and has started for the National League in each of the last two All-Star Games. More importantly for acquiring clubs, the 27-year-old Contreras is affordable ($4.5 million in 2020) and under control through 2022.

Trading Contreras over the offseason also could have been a way to address multiple MLB roster needs, or to inject talent into the farm system. The Cubs also have a capable catcher in backup Victor Caratini and a highly touted catching prospect who will be ready for the Majors soon in Miguel Amaya.

Contreras kept his focus on his family and offseason training, but the catcher could not escape coming across the rumors. He reached out to his agent at times to talk things over, but he did not ever feel the need to call anyone in the Cubs' front office.

"I was aware of it. I was trying to not pay attention to it, but it was impossible," Contreras said. "Every time I was on social media, a new article was coming up about me getting traded. But, now that I'm here, I feel blessed once again. I'm happy to be here. I love this organization and I love my teammates."

That includes Bryant.

"Everybody knows K.B. is our MVP," Contreras said. "But, like I've said, business is business and we have to respect that from the front office. They know what they're doing. Even if he gets traded, they're going to get a huge trade for him. We all love K.B., and we hope he doesn't get traded this season."

And rather than talk more about players potentially being traded, Contreras said he would love to talk to the Cubs about a multiyear contract. He knows that is probably more realistic for after the coming season.

"We're always going to be open to talking about an extension with the Cubs," he said. "My agent and I talk a lot about it. We just have to wait for the right time to talk about it."