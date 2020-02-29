Dodgers DFA once-bright prospect Álvarez

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Dodgers finally threw in the towel on Cuban pitching prospect Yadier Álvarez on Saturday, designating him for assignment one day after he was a late scratch from his first scheduled Cactus League appearance. Álvarez, who will turn 24 next week, was signed in 2015 for a

Álvarez, who will turn 24 next week, was signed in 2015 for a $16 million bonus, with the Dodgers also paying a $16 million penalty tax. He arrived with a triple-digit fastball and an easy delivery from a 6-foot-3 frame, but he topped out at Double-A and never threw more than 92 1/3 innings in a season.

Álvarez was protected from the Rule 5 Draft in 2018 by being placed on the 40-man Major League roster but pitched in only two games last year at Double-A Tulsa before leaving the club without permission. He was placed on the restricted list.

After returning to the organization, Álvarez had a 30-day window at Spring Training to ramp up and show the Dodgers he was ready to resume his career. He was scheduled to pitch one inning in relief against the Brewers on Friday, but manager Dave Roberts said he was told Álvarez didn’t feel right when it came time to loosen up.

When Spring Training opened, Álvarez said he had worked with a psychologist and realized this could be his last opportunity.

“I worked really hard in the offseason,” Álvarez said, “but I have to work on my direction -- and by that I mean getting here on time, focus and work on discipline. I was acting like a child, and I wasn’t paying a lot of attention to things.”

In 2017, Alvarez was ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 3 prospect in the organization as the crown jewel in the organization’s $150 million binge of signing Cuban players.

Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.