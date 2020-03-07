After going AWOL, Muñoz released by Cards

JUPITER, Fla. -- Among a series of roster moves Saturday, the Cardinals placed Yairo Muñoz on unconditional release waivers, making him a free agent after the utility infielder left camp and flew home to the Dominican Republic, leaving the Cardinals unsure when or if he would return. “Trying to determine

JUPITER, Fla. -- Among a series of roster moves Saturday, the Cardinals placed Yairo Muñoz on unconditional release waivers, making him a free agent after the utility infielder left camp and flew home to the Dominican Republic, leaving the Cardinals unsure when or if he would return.

“Trying to determine what’s the next best step, just decided that based on what we’re hearing from his agent, maybe cutting ties makes the most sense,” president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. “He just wasn’t happy here, was frustrated with how he was used last year, and didn’t like the writing on the wall I think he was seeing this year.”

Muñoz, 25, had been the Cardinals' utility infielder the last two years and was vying for a spot on the 26-man roster. Last Saturday, he strained his left hamstring running out an infield single. The Cards scheduled him for an MRI on Thursday, but he never showed and never gave the team notice of his plans.

Mozeliak said that Muñoz texted a teammate, and that’s how the Cardinals learned that he flew home. The move opens a spot on the 40-man roster.

“Trying to assess where he is physically, I just don’t know,” Mozeliak said. “The bottom line is he left the club, and we can either wait this out, but I don’t feel like that’s in our best interest, because the likelihood of him coming back and being happy didn’t seem very high.”

Manager Mike Shildt called the departure “baffling,” adding that the lack of communication was unusual for Muñoz, with whom Shildt has had a good relationship since the Cardinals acquired him from Oakland in the 2017 deal that sent Stephen Piscotty to the A’s. Muñoz outperformed other bench options the last two Spring Trainings to force his way onto the Major League roster.

But with his playing time staying stagnant, being used as a versatile option off the bench, Muñoz remained frustrated. Mozeliak said he heard about the disappointment from others.

Shildt said that Muñoz was on a track to get more playing time this year, especially with the extra spot on the roster. His versatility playing all over the infield as well as the outfield put him in the competition for a utility role with the Cardinals, and he was one of the leaders for early at-bats this spring before straining his hamstring.

“He was going to see more opportunities this year with our club,” Shildt said. “Again, I wish him the best and I wish I had a better explanation for you, but it’s been pretty baffling, quite honestly.

“Really just wishing him the best, ultimately, is what I can say. Haven’t had a good chance to communicate with him, he’s just kind of gone off the grid. Lot of respect for Yairo, love the way he competes, just enjoyed the personal relationship with him, and I wish him nothing but the best.”

Muñoz had one more option remaining and seemed likely to start the season in Triple-A Memphis, where he would be a starter instead of getting sporadic playing time in the Majors. The Cardinals added more competition for Muñoz on the roster this spring, with Tommy Edman -- who had a breakthrough season last year -- and left-handed-hitting Brad Miller, who signed a one-year deal at the start of camp. Edmundo Sosa has also positioned himself as a backup shortstop and third baseman after impressing in winter ball and early in spring.

First wave of roster cuts

The Cardinals reduced their spring roster by 14 players, leaving 57 players in Major League camp.

Left-hander Ricardo Sánchez and third baseman Elehuris Montero were optioned to Double-A Springfield, and right-hander Alvaro Seijas was optioned to Class A Advanced Palm Beach.

Right-handers Akeem Bostick, Nabil Crismatt, Seth Elledge, Alex FaGalde, Griffin Roberts, Angel Rondon and Ramon Santos, as well as infielder Luken Baker and catchers Julio Rodriguez and Alexis Wilson, were returned to Minor League camp.