Yankees, NYCFC organize $1.4M relief fund

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Yankees and the New York City Football Club announced on Thursday that they have created the New York Yankees COVID-19 Disaster Relief Program, a $1.4 million distress fund for Yankee Stadium employees impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The needs-based grant initiative has been created to provide assistance for eligible full-time and part-time game day staff, including those working for the Yankees, Legends Hospitality and the New York City Football Club (NYCFC). The grants are intended to ease the burden caused by the pandemic associated with essential expenses such as food, medical care, shelter and other basic needs.

“Our hope is that these grants will provide a degree of assistance for those game day staff members impacted by this crisis, even though we recognize that the vast array of personal needs during this unprecedented time cannot be completely satisfied by these measures,” the Yankees said in a statement.

The process of notifying and contacting potentially eligible employees about the application process will begin on Thursday. Eligible employees will receive funds if expenses are incurred as a result of the COVID-19 emergency or disaster and those expenses are not compensated or paid by insurance, public assistance or otherwise.

