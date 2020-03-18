Yanks coach Balkovec launches assistance fund

TAMPA, Fla. -- With Rachel Balkovec’s first Spring Training in her new role paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, the trailblazing Yankees Minor League hitting instructor is attempting to assist in other ways, organizing a fund intended to assist the general public. Balkovec launched the “Humans for Humans During COVID”

TAMPA, Fla. -- With Rachel Balkovec’s first Spring Training in her new role paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, the trailblazing Yankees Minor League hitting instructor is attempting to assist in other ways, organizing a fund intended to assist the general public.

Balkovec launched the “Humans for Humans During COVID” fund this week, with the first week of donations earmarked to help provide meals for children who are out of school. Other worthy causes are set to be added in the weeks to follow.

“MLB is on a break. Time to go to work for others,” Balkovec wrote. “Join me in generosity. ... I'm pledging five dollars per day that we're off of work and will contribute to this fund weekly until I'm back at work. Each week I will donate the entirety of the fund to a specific cause or person in need. If it's just my donation, that's fine, but I wanted to open this up to others as well.”

As of Wednesday morning, the fund had raised nearly $1,000. More information on the fund and how to donate can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/humans-for-humans-during-covid.

The 32-year-old Balkovec was hired by the Yankees in November, becoming the club’s first full-time female on-field instructor. She was set to begin the season as a Gulf Coast League hitting coach, based in Tampa, Fla., and was also expected to spend time with the Bombers’ farm clubs in the Dominican Republic.

