Report: Yanks hire Cressey to head training staff

The Yankees have hired performance coach Eric Cressey to oversee their training and strength/conditioning departments, according to a report by The Athletic (subscription required). The club is transitioning longtime head athletic trainer Steve Donohue, who joined the club in 1979, to an emeritus role, per the report. The club has not announced any changes or confirmed the report.

We got the 2017 #cspfamily Double Cy photo a few years late.🔥 pic.twitter.com/PLPIUOo5Xx — Eric Cressey (@EricCressey) December 31, 2019

The moves come amid an apparent overhaul of the Yankees’ training room after a season in which they set a Major League record for players appearing on the injured list. Cressey, the owner of Cressey Sports Performance, has worked with high-profile stars like Corey Kluber and Max Scherzer. The Athletic reports that the Yankees will allow Cressey to work with players on other MLB clubs, and he is expected to make new hires prior to the start of the season.

Matt Kelly is a reporter for MLB.com based in New York. Follow him on Twitter at @mattkellyMLB.