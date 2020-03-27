Yanks option prospect Garcia, 3 more to Minors

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Yankees made four roster moves on what would have been Opening Day, optioning infielder Thairo Estrada, right-hander Deivi Garcia, right-hander Ben Heller and right-hander Michael King to the rosters of their Minor League affiliates on Thursday. Estrada, Heller and King were optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, while

Estrada, Heller and King were optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, while Garcia -- the club’s No. 3 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline -- was optioned to Double-A Trenton.

All four players had been in the running for roster spots before Spring Training games paused on March 12. Estrada, who hit .200 (6-for-30) with a double and five RBIs in 11 Grapefruit League games, was vying with Tyler Wade and non-roster invitee Rosell Herrera for a backup infield job.

Garcia, an outside contender for the No. 5 rotation slot, pitched to a 7.36 ERA over his three starts, allowing seven runs (six earned) and six hits in 7 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out eight. Heller was limited to one appearance by a back injury that had resolved itself at the time of the Spring Training pause.

King, who was also listed by Yankees general manager Brian Cashman as one of the candidates for the No. 5 spot, logged a 3.86 ERA in four spring appearances. The Yankees’ No. 25 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, King permitted four earned runs and 11 hits over 9 1/3 innings, walking two and striking out four.

