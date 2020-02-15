Yanks sign righty Bettis to Minor League deal

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Yankees have added another contender to crack their pitching staff, signing right-hander Chad Bettis to a Minor League contract with an invitation to big league Spring Training. The signing has not been formally announced by the club, but Bettis was issued a locker in the Yankees’

The signing has not been formally announced by the club, but Bettis was issued a locker in the Yankees’ spring clubhouse on Saturday morning. Bettis will earn $1.5 million if he makes the Major League roster, plus a possible $2 million in performance bonuses, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Bettis, who turns 31 in April, was 1-6 with a 6.08 ERA in 39 appearances (three starts) for the Rockies last season -- a campaign shortened by right hip surgery in August. In 63 2/3 innings, Bettis permitted 78 hits and 47 runs (43 earned), issuing 21 walks against 42 strikeouts.

In the wake of an injury that will keep left-hander James Paxton off a big league mound until at least May, the Yankees believe Bettis could compete for the back end of their starting rotation with a crowded group which already includes Luis Cessa, Deivi García, Michael King, Jonathan Loaisiga and Jordan Montgomery. Bettis could also be utilized in a multi-inning relief role.

The seven-year big league veteran owns a 5.12 ERA over his career, having pitched for Colorado from 2013-19. His 59.6 percent ground-ball rate ranked ninth among Major League relievers in '19, according to Fangraphs.

