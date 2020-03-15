Phillies, int'l prospect Garcia agree (sources)

The Phillies and Venezuelan outfield prospect Yhoswar Garcia have come to terms on a contract expected to be in the $2.5 million range, according to industry sources. The club has not confirmed the agreement. Garcia, 18, was originally scheduled to sign at the start of the 2019-20 international signing period

The club has not confirmed the agreement.

Garcia, 18, was originally scheduled to sign at the start of the 2019-20 international signing period that started July 2, 2019, but he was ruled ineligible for a year because of an age issue. He recently became eligible to sign.

The teenager is considered a plus runner with the potential to be a plus defender in center field because of his overall skill set and strong arm. He was recently clocked at 6.3 seconds in the 60-yard timed run. At the plate, he is known for his good contact skills and as a line-drive hitter with gap-to-gap power. He’s expected to develop more power as his body matures.

Garcia projects to hit at the top of the order and could become a basestealing threat in the future. Scouts also like his makeup and natural baseball instincts.

The Phillies have signed 33 international prospects during the current international signing period for an estimated $2.1 million.

