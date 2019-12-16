Marlins agree to terms with Yimi García (source)

SAN DIEGO -- The Marlins didn't exit the Winter Meetings empty handed. In the waning hours of the four-day Meetings, the Marlins reached an agreement with free-agent reliever Yimi García, according to MLB Network insider Joel Sherman. The signing is pending completion of a physical. Before it is officially announced,

SAN DIEGO -- The Marlins didn't exit the Winter Meetings empty handed.

In the waning hours of the four-day Meetings, the Marlins reached an agreement with free-agent reliever Yimi García , according to MLB Network insider Joel Sherman.

The signing is pending completion of a physical. Before it is officially announced, Miami will have to make a corresponding 40-man roster move.

A non-tender by the Dodgers on Dec. 2, the 29-year-old García posted a 3.61 ERA in 64 games this past season. In 62 1/3 innings, he logged 66 strikeouts and a 0.87 WHIP.

A power arm, García sports a four-seam fastball that averaged 94.2 mph, according to Statcast. Batters hit .160 against that pitch.

The Marlins have made it clear they are in the market for relief help, and García is a five-year veteran who will provide experience in the back end of the bullpen.

"Our bullpen just wasn't good enough," Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said on Thursday. "You can give guys opportunities, and they have to take advantage of it. If they can't take advantage of it, we've got to do what we need to do to get better."

García brings 165 big league games of experience to Miami.

"He has a mid-to-upper fastball," Hill said. "Great movement to both sides of the plate. We try to be opportunistic."