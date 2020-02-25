Moncada tunes out speculation about contract

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Yoán Moncada isn’t worried about contract extensions, leaving those sorts of dealings to his agent and the White Sox to discuss. His focus is baseball, above all else.

“Honestly, I don’t pay too much attention to that,” Moncada said through interpreter Billy Russo during a Tuesday morning interview. “My focus is just in the game and preparing myself to be in the best position that I can be for the season.

“That’s my goal right now. My focus is just on getting better and getting ready for the season and work hard every day. If my agent calls me and tells me there is something, then we’ll consider it. For now, I’m just focusing on my game and my preparation.”

When asked directly whether his people were talking with the White Sox at this time, the third baseman said “No, not right now.” But the talented switch-hitter clearly is an individual the White Sox would look to lock down as an essential part of their core.

Other organizations might engage their core under contractual control through arbitration years and the start of free agency as well as the White Sox, but nobody does it better, to paraphrase an old favorite from Ken “Hawk” Harrelson. In just the past seven years, the White Sox extended Chris Sale (2013), José Quintana (2014), Adam Eaton (2015), Tim Anderson (2017) and Eloy Jiménez (2019) during Spring Training.

Extensions also went to Luis Robert during the past offseason and left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer on Saturday. The Sale, Quintana and Eaton deals became essential parts of the rebuild, in that teams were trading for high-end talent who also possessed important years of control. That combination increased the White Sox return.

But that White Sox outlook has pivoted, although it still makes sense if any of these talented players eventually became moveable pieces. General manager Rick Hahn, executive vice president Ken Williams and the front office have assembled a strong young crew during the first three years of this rebuild -- a young crew having lost together but now learning to win together, and if they stay together long enough, maybe even learning to be champions together.

“I want all the guys to be connected. I want us to be here. That’s the biggest thing,” said Anderson, who has developed into the heart and soul of this team. “If we can stay together and continue to push through until we retire, if that’s the case, I think we can switch this organization around and bring a lot of excitement and, hopefully, bring a couple of championships here.

“We want everyone to be bought in, not let money be a controlling situation. Just more so looking at the bigger picture. This is a brotherhood. You are going to get taken care of if we are winning. With guys taking these deals, it’s huge, and it shows what we are trying to do. I know I want to be here until I’m gone. I hope they feel the same, as well. My goal is to try to keep them here and keep this thing connected as long as we can.”

Moncada, 24, slashed .315/.367/.548 during a breakout 2020 campaign. He joins Anderson and Robert in possessing the necessary talent for a season of 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases.

Despite a lack of worry about a contract extension, Moncada has no thoughts of playing anywhere else.

“Yes, I feel comfortable on this team,” said Moncada, who would be arbitration eligible in 2021. “I have been feeling comfortable on this team since the moment I came here. I actually see myself on this team for a very long time.

“What motivates me is just playing baseball. That’s what gives me real joy. Obviously, money is a big part of our careers. But that’s not my concern right now. I just want to play baseball and enjoy the game and do great things.”