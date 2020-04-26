See Céspedes win '14 Derby Mon. at 9 a.m. PT

Yoenis Céspedes joined the A’s in 2012 and quickly became a sensation in Oakland for the incredible feats of strength he regularly displayed during batting practice at the Coliseum. A couple of years later, that talent showed on the national stage. A year after winning the 2013 Home Run Derby

A year after winning the 2013 Home Run Derby as a last-minute selection, Céspedes was chosen to defend his crown in ‘14. It was no easy task, with MLB expanding the number of participants from eight to 10 players. Among those looking to challenge Céspedes for the crown was his own teammate, Josh Donaldson .

But Céspedes stepped up his game and clobbered 28 home runs to join Ken Griffey Jr. as only players in Major League history to win back-to-back Home Run Derbys.

For those who want to relive that historic achievement, the 2014 Derby will be streamed live on Monday at 9 a.m. PT on MLB.com and Athletics.com.

"I'm very happy and proud," Céspedes said that night. "I wish there was another word that would describe it even better than that, to win this competition in consecutive years.

"I'm somebody who's very conscious of the power that I have. So I don't need to put more of a swing or more of an effort in order to hit a home run. I just have to look for a good pitch and put a good swing on it, and it usually takes care of it."

Céspedes knocked off Adam Jones (9-3) in the second round, José Bautista (7-4) in the semifinals and then blew out Todd Frazier (9-1) in the final round to successfully defend his title -- proving the first one was no fluke.

"He's tough to beat once he gets rolling," Donaldson said. "I feel like he could've sat down for an hour and still kept popping them out, just because he loves this stuff."