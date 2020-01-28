SF, Gold Glover Yolmer agree to deal (source)
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants signed Gold Glove Award-winning infielder Yolmer Sánchez to a Minor League deal with an invitation to Spring Training, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Tuesday. The club hasn’t confirmed the agreement. According to Feinsand, Sánchez turned down two Major League offers to join the
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants signed Gold Glove Award-winning infielder
According to Feinsand, Sánchez turned down two Major League offers to join the Giants, who intend to give him an opportunity to win the starting job at second base. Infield prospect
Veteran
Sánchez, 27, tallied 11 Defensive Runs Saved en route to winning the American League Gold Glove Award at second base last season, but he became a free agent after he was non-tendered by the White Sox in December. A switch-hitter, Sánchez batted .244 with a .656 OPS and 31 home runs over parts of six Major League seasons with Chicago.
While his offense dipped in each of the last two seasons, Sánchez remained effective against left-handed pitchers, posting a .738 OPS over 131 plate appearances in 2019. Sánchez’s glove-first profile is reminiscent of Joe Panik, who opened last season as the Giants’ second baseman but was released in August after a prolonged decline at the plate.
Maria Guardado covers the Giants for MLB.com. She previously covered the Angels from 2017-18. Follow her on Twitter.