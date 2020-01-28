SF, Gold Glover Yolmer agree to deal (source)

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants signed Gold Glove Award-winning infielder Yolmer Sánchez to a Minor League deal with an invitation to Spring Training, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Tuesday. The club hasn’t confirmed the agreement. According to Feinsand, Sánchez turned down two Major League offers to join the

According to Feinsand, Sánchez turned down two Major League offers to join the Giants, who intend to give him an opportunity to win the starting job at second base. Infield prospect Mauricio Dubón , who was acquired from the Brewers in exchange for Drew Pomeranz at last year’s Trade Deadline, appeared in line to become the primary second baseman this year, but he has enough versatility to play at multiple spots and could even see time in the outfield.

Veteran Donovan Solano and Kean Wong , who was claimed off waivers from the Angels in November, are both expected to be in the Giants’ second-base mix this spring.

Sánchez, 27, tallied 11 Defensive Runs Saved en route to winning the American League Gold Glove Award at second base last season, but he became a free agent after he was non-tendered by the White Sox in December. A switch-hitter, Sánchez batted .244 with a .656 OPS and 31 home runs over parts of six Major League seasons with Chicago.

While his offense dipped in each of the last two seasons, Sánchez remained effective against left-handed pitchers, posting a .738 OPS over 131 plate appearances in 2019. Sánchez’s glove-first profile is reminiscent of Joe Panik, who opened last season as the Giants’ second baseman but was released in August after a prolonged decline at the plate.