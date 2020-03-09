Notes: Tsutsugo finds place; Rays 'welcome' rest

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- Don’t read much -- if anything -- into the fact that Yoshitomo Tsutsugo hit leadoff in Monday’s 8-3 loss to the Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Rays manager Kevin Cash simply wanted to get his new addition to the team a few at-bats, then get him back

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- Don’t read much -- if anything -- into the fact that Yoshitomo Tsutsugo hit leadoff in Monday’s 8-3 loss to the Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Rays manager Kevin Cash simply wanted to get his new addition to the team a few at-bats, then get him back on the road.

He’s got house hunting to do.

“Hopefully I can find a place that will let me really focus on baseball,” Tsutsugo said through interpreter Louis Chao.

That’s the next step in the transition process for the Rays’ prized -- and only Major League -- signing this offseason as he prepares for his debut in the U.S. It’s been an easy transition overall, given his affable personality and player makeup that matches Tampa Bay’s mold: good on-base numbers with added positional flexibility.

Cash said he has been impressed with just how quickly the transition came.

“He’s done a really good job. Really, really good job overall,” Cash said. “[I was] cautiously optimistic about how it would play out, because we bet on the guys that we already had, but it takes two to develop those relationships. I think he’s done an awesome job [of] going out of his way and connecting with pitchers, position players and staff.”

Tsutsugo made his fourth spring start at third base on Monday, and his first on the road, after playing in the outfield for the opening three. He went 0-for-3 on the day to bring his Grapefruit League slash line to .217/.308/.391, but hitting leadoff made him think back to his 2017 season in Japan, when he said that was commonplace.

But now, with Tsutugo’s focus on preparing for MLB and finding a house, Cash was asked if he'd welcome the club’s newest addition to the neighborhood.

“He’s got a really good taste for good food,” Cash said. “He’s recommended some things, so I’ll come over, and maybe he’ll cook some of that stuff up.”

Checking in

Monday marked the start of the second half of Grapefruit League action for the Rays, with just over three weeks until Opening Day against the Pirates at Tropicana Field. All told, Cash expressed a great deal of confidence with what he’s seen so far.

“I think that camp has gone really, really well,” Cash said. “We’ve avoided injuries, major injuries to date. We got to see some players that we’re really excited about. … Our new guys seem to be fitting in really, really well in the clubhouse. It’s basically all you can ask for.”

What’s more, Tuesday will be the team’s first off-day after playing 17 days in a row, including a pair of split-squad matchups.

“Welcome? It’s very welcome,” Cash said. “Our last couple days, I think we showed it on the field. Everybody hit that lull, so the off-day will be good, and hopefully we can come back a little energized from that.”

Quick hits

• Kevin Kiermaier made a winding, topsy-turvy leaping catch to rob Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of a hit in the second inning on Monday. It was a nice reminder for Tampa Bay that it has a speedy center fielder, even after adding Manuel Margot this offseason.

“Good to see that, because we’re getting close to the start of the season,” Cash said.

• Jalen Beeks and Andrew Kittredge combined to throw five innings on Monday, another uptick in pitch count as the Rays look to keep both as viable options for bulk innings or spot starts.

Up next

After their first off-day of Grapefruit League action, the Rays play host to the Red Sox at Charlotte Sports Park on Wednesday. Right-hander Dylan Covey will get the start, with fellow righties Nick Anderson and Oliver Drake and lefty Aaron Loup scheduled to follow. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., live on MLB.TV and Gameday Audio.