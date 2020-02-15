Wheeler responds to Mets GM's remarks

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Zack Wheeler smiled and chuckled on Saturday as he answered questions about Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen. In case you missed it: Wheeler signed a five-year, $118 million contract with the Phillies in December. Before he agreed to the deal, he said he circled back to

In case you missed it: Wheeler signed a five-year, $118 million contract with the Phillies in December. Before he agreed to the deal, he said he circled back to the Mets, where he pitched from 2013-19. Wheeler told the New York Post this week that “it was basically just crickets when I did.” Wheeler wasn’t surprised “because it’s them. It’s how they roll.”

Van Wagenen fired back on Friday, telling reporters, “Our health and performance department, our coaches, all contributed and helped him parlay two good half-seasons over the last five years into $118 million, so I am proud of what our group was able to help him accomplish.”

Two good half-seasons? Boy, that escalated quickly.

Wheeler genuinely did not seem bothered by Van Wagenen’s retort. In fact, he seemed amused about the whole thing.

“He’s taken a couple of things I said to heart, I guess, that I really didn't mean for him to do,” Wheeler said. “But I don't care. … Take it with a grain of salt, I guess. It is what it is. I don't care, personally. I'm happy here. This is where I chose to be at the end of the day, and I'm excited to get going with these guys.”

Is Wheeler surprised a GM chose to escalate it?

“I don't know,” he said. “I don't want to make this go on any further. I don't think it's meant to go on any further. We're two grown-ups here and we're battling like little kids.”

It sure could intensify the Mets-Phillies rivalry, couldn’t it?

“You guys are going to get me in trouble,” Wheeler said. “No, it's going to be fun in the first place. Battling against my old teammates, friends, it's going to be a good time. … I don't think I need any more motivation. When you're going up against a former team or something like that, you're already going to have motivation. I don't think it gives me any more. Like I said, it's kind of small in my mind what's going on right now. I think it got blown up a little bit out of proportion. I don't think it's anything too serious.”