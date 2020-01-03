2020 Camelback Ranch - Glendale single-game tickets on sale Monday

Glendale, Arizona — Camelback Ranch-Glendale (CR-G), beginning its twelfth season as the spring home of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox, announced today that single-game tickets for 2020 Spring Training will go on sale online and by phone at 9:00 a.m. PT on Monday, January 6. To order

Glendale, Arizona — Camelback Ranch-Glendale (CR-G), beginning its twelfth season as the spring home of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox, announced today that single-game tickets for 2020 Spring Training will go on sale online and by phone at 9:00 a.m. PT on Monday, January 6.

To order single-game tickets online, visit dodgers.com/spring, whitesox.com/spring or camelbackranchbaseball.com.

To order single-game tickets by phone, call 800-905-3315.

Single-game tickets start at just $10 per game, and fans save by purchasing single-game tickets in advance.

Season Tickets, Suites, Mini-Plans & Groups — Season tickets and mini-plans plus group tickets, including suites, the Budweiser Legends Deck and All-You-Can-Eat Patio, remain available for purchase. Visit CamelbackRanchBaseball.com or call the CR-G ticket office (623-302-5099).

Budweiser Legends Deck — At 21 Feature and Premium priced games, ballpark food and non-alcoholic beverages are included with the game ticket in the fully shaded Budweiser Legends Deck. The inclusive experience features a deluxe menu served from when the stadium opens until the end of the sixth inning. Snacks, soft drinks and bottled water are available throughout the game.

Discounted Tickets for Military & Seniors — CR-G offers discounted tickets for active/retired military and seniors for all Sunday-Wednesday games based on availability. Discounted tickets are available only on game day at the box office.

Kids Run The Bases on Sundays — Children 12 and under can receive a lawn seat to all Sunday games for just $5 based on availability. There is a limit of four (4) discounted lawn seats for each full-price adult ticket. The $5 lawn tickets are available on game day only at the ticket office. Following the game, Kids Run the Bases!

Seniors Stroll the Bases — Seniors can stroll the bases following every Thursday game.

Schedule — CR-G hosts a 30-game schedule in 2020 that features Cactus League baseball daily at The Ranch beginning Saturday, February 22 and concluding Sunday, March 22.

The Dodgers and White Sox face each other three times in 2020, with the first meeting at 1:05 p.m. on Monday, February 24. Their two other meetings are the schedule’s final two Saturdays (March 14 and 21).

The hometown Arizona Diamondbacks visit CR-G twice as do the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants, rivals of the White Sox and Dodgers. The D-backs play at Camelback Ranch on Saturday, February 29 (Dodgers) and Sunday, March 22 (White Sox). The Cubs travel to Glendale to challenge the Dodgers in their spring home opener on Sunday, February 23 and the White Sox on Friday, March 13. The Angels visit The Ranch for the White Sox spring debut on Saturday, February 22, while the Halos and Dodgers tangle on Wednesday, February 26. The Giants visit The Ranch on Tuesday, February 25 to square off against the White Sox, and again on Wednesday, March 4 to face the Dodgers.

Rounding out the 2020 slate of games at CR-G are appearances by the Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

Parking — Parking is always free at Camelback Ranch-Glendale.

Box Office Hours — Single-game tickets also will be available for purchase at the Camelback Ranch-Glendale ticket office beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 3. Ticket office hours prior to Opening Day are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. from Monday-Saturday. On game days, the ticket office remains open for 30 minutes following the conclusion of play.