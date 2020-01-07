2020 Reds Caravan set for Jan. 16-18

The 2020 Cincinnati Reds Caravan kicks off Thursday, Jan. 16 and will travel more than 3,500 miles over three days with stops in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee. The annual Caravan provides fans of all ages the opportunity to interact with current and former players, top minor leaguers,

The 2020 Cincinnati Reds Caravan kicks off Thursday, Jan. 16 and will travel more than 3,500 miles over three days with stops in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee.

The annual Caravan provides fans of all ages the opportunity to interact with current and former players, top minor leaguers, broadcasters and members of the Reds front office staff.

Featured participants include Mike Moustakas, Aristides Aquino, Amir Garrett, Josh VanMeter, Lucas Sims and José De León plus manager David Bell and 2020 Reds Hall of Fame inductee Marty Brennaman.

Representing the Reds farm system are minor leaguers Jonathan India, Michael Siani, Narciso Crook & José Garcia.

Top pitching prospect Hunter Greene will appear at the Louisville stop on Thursday, Jan. 16. All-Star pitcher Sonny Gray will attend the stops in Bowling Green and Nashville on Friday, Jan. 17. Outfielder Jesse Winker will attend the public stop on Saturday, Jan. 18 in Lexington.

Reds CEO Bob Castellini and Vice President & Senior Advisor to the President of Baseball Operations Buddy Bell will appear at select stops to be announced.

At each of the 16 fan stops, the groups will field questions and sign autographs while time allows. All Caravan fan stops are free and open to the public, and at each fan stop the Reds will raffle two tickets to the 2020 Opening Day game on Thursday, March 26 (4:10 pm) vs. the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Reds Caravan is presented by the Cincinnati USA Regional Tourism Network.

The North Tour includes infielder Mike Moustakas, manager David Bell, minor league outfielder Narciso Crook, roving catching instructor and former catcher Corky Miller, broadcaster Thom Brennaman, President & COO Phil Castellini and Vice President & Assistant General Manager Sam Grossman. Broadcaster Brian Giesenschlag will make appearances at select stops on the North Tour.

Thursday, Jan. 16 Columbus, Ohio (Polaris Fashion Place) 6 – 8 pm

Friday, Jan. 17 Lima, Ohio (Apollo Career Center) 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Saturday, Jan. 18 Dayton, Ohio (National Museum of the U.S. Air Force) 10 am – 12:30 pm

Saturday, Jan. 18 Hamilton, Ohio (Parrish Auditorium at Miami-Hamilton) 1:30 – 3:30 pm

The South Tour includes pitcher José De León, minor league outfielder Mike Siani, pitcher Hunter Greene (Thursday only), pitcher Sonny Gray (Friday only), outfielder Jesse Winker (Saturday only), President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams and broadcasters Jeff Brantley & Tommy Thrall.

Thursday, Jan. 16 Louisville, Ky. (Louisville Slugger Field) 6 – 8 pm

Friday, Jan. 17 Bowling Green, Ky. (Greenwood Mall) 4 – 5:30 pm (3–4:30 pm CST)

Friday, Jan. 17 Nashville, Tenn. (CoolSprings Galleria) 7:15 – 9 pm (6:15–8 pm CST)

Saturday, Jan. 18 Lexington, Ky. (The Red Mile) 2 – 4 pm

The East Tour includes outfielder Aristides Aquino, pitcher Lucas Sims, minor league infielder José Garcia, Reds Hall of Famer Eric Davis, former broadcaster Marty Brennaman and Vice President & General Manager Nick Krall.

Thursday, Jan. 16 Athens, Ohio (Athens Community Center) 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Friday, Jan. 17 Charleston, W.Va. (Charleston Town Center) 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Saturday, Jan. 18 Parkersburg/Vienna, W.Va. (Grand Central Mall) 10 am – 11:30 pm

Saturday, Jan. 18 Huntington, W. Va. (Huntington Mall) 1:30 – 3:30 pm

The West Tour includes pitcher Amir Garrett, left fielder/infielder Josh VanMeter, minor league infielder Jonathan India, Reds Hall of Famer Tom Browning, broadcasters Jim Day & Jeff Piecoro and Vice President of Player Development Shawn Pender.

Thursday, Jan. 16 Muncie, Ind. (Stoops Automotive) 6 – 8 pm

Friday, Jan. 17 Evansville, Ind. (Eastland Mall) 5:15 – 7:15 pm (4:15–6:15pm CST)

Saturday, Jan. 18 Indianapolis, Ind. (Castleton Square Mall) 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

Saturday, Jan. 18 Batesville, Ind. (Southeastern Indiana YMCA) 2 – 4 pm

All times, locations and participants are subject to change. Additional Caravan participants may be added to select tours.

Due to previously unforeseen scheduling conflicts, Tucker Barnhart and Luis Castillo will no longer participate in the 2020 Reds Caravan.

Seating is limited at all Caravan stops. Autographs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while time allows. No posed photographs. There may be restrictions on items participants can sign.

The Reds Caravan will also visit over 20 Reds on Radio affiliates as well as schools, businesses and hospitals throughout Reds Country as part of the “Reds Caravan Takeover.”

Reds sales representatives will be at each stop to answer ticketing questions and discuss 2020 ticket plans, while the Reds Hall of Fame, Reds Community Fund and Cincinnati USA Regional Tourism Network will attend select stops.

Memberships to the Reds Heads, Reds Rookies and Club Red fan clubs will be for sale at select stops.

Visit www.reds.com/caravan for up-to-date information, maps and photos.