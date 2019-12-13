Angels agree to terms with Anthony Rendon

ANAHEIM – The Angels have agreed to terms on a seven-year contract with All-Star infielder Anthony Rendon. Today’s announcement was made by General Manager Billy Eppler. Rendon, 29, finished third in National League Most Valuable Player voting in 2019 and was named to his first All-Star team in addition to

ANAHEIM – The Angels have agreed to terms on a seven-year contract with All-Star infielder Anthony Rendon. Today’s announcement was made by General Manager Billy Eppler.

Rendon, 29, finished third in National League Most Valuable Player voting in 2019 and was named to his first All-Star team in addition to earning his second Silver Slugger Award. For the 2019 season, he led the National League in RBI (126), tied for first in doubles (44), ranked second in OBP (.412) and was third in batting average (.319), slugging (.598) and OPS (1.010). Additionally, he was named as the third baseman for the 2019 All-MLB First Team.

A native of Houston, TX, Rendon is a career .290 (994/3424) hitter, with 245 doubles, 136 home runs and 546 RBI across his seven Major League seasons with the Nationals. Since 2016, he ranks second in the National League (fourth in the Majors) in Wins Above Replacement (24.2), according to FanGraphs, and also places among N.L. leaders in doubles (1st; 167), RBI (3rd; 403), OPS (6th; .910), slugging (7th; .524) and OBP (8th; .384). In that span, he also rates second among all Major League third basemen (led N.L.) in Fangraphs’ Defense metric (34.2).

A veteran of four postseasons, Rendon appeared in 17 games during the 2019 playoffs, batting .328 (20/61) with seven doubles, three home runs, 11 walks and 15 RBI en route to leading the Nationals to their first World Series championship.

Rendon was originally drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 27th round of the 2008 First-Year Player Draft out of Lamar HS (Houston, TX) but elected to attend Rice University. He was then drafted in the first round (sixth overall) by Washington in the 2011 Draft and made his Major League debut in 2013.

The Angels will introduce Rendon TOMORROW, Dec. 14 in a press conference at Angel Stadium. Please see the attached Media Advisory for additional details.