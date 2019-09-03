Angels agree to terms with Julio Teheran

ANAHEIM – The Angels have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with two-time All-Star RHP Julio Teheran. Today’s announcement was made by General Manager Billy Eppler. Teheran, 28, made a career-high 33 starts for Atlanta in 2019 and pitched to a 3.81 ERA (174.2 IP – 74 ER) with

ANAHEIM – The Angels have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with two-time All-Star RHP Julio Teheran. Today’s announcement was made by General Manager Billy Eppler.

Teheran, 28, made a career-high 33 starts for Atlanta in 2019 and pitched to a 3.81 ERA (174.2 IP – 74 ER) with 162 strikeouts. He was the Braves Opening Day starter for a sixth consecutive season, which matched Hall of Famer Warren Spahn’s franchise record and is the longest active streak in the Majors. Additionally, Teheran had 17 starts allowing one-or-fewer earned runs, which was tied for third most in the Majors among traditional starters behind Gerrit Cole (19) and Hyun-Jin Ryu (18).

The native of Cartagena, Colombia made his Major League debut with Atlanta in 2011 and has pitched to a 77-73 career record with a 3.67 ERA (1360 IP – 554 ER) and 1,184 strikeouts across his 229 games (226 starts) in nine seasons with the Braves. He is one of four MLB pitchers to make at least 30 starts in each of the last seven seasons, along with Mike Leake, Jon Lester and José Quintana and ranks ninth in the Majors with 1,334 innings pitched in that span. He was selected to the National League All-Star teams in 2014 and 2016 and finished fifth in 2013 N.L. Rookie of the Year voting.