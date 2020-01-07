Astros 2020 Caravan set for next week

HOUSTON, TX — The 2020 Houston Astros Caravan will begin Monday, January 13. The annual community outreach tour consists of several trips over the course of the week in the Houston area (Jan. 13-17), Round Rock (Jan. 15) and Corpus Christi (Jan. 16) and culminates with the annual Diamond Dreams

HOUSTON, TX — The 2020 Houston Astros Caravan *will begin *Monday, January 13. The annual community outreach tour consists of several trips over the course of the week in the Houston area (Jan. 13-17), Round Rock (Jan. 15) *and *Corpus Christi (Jan. 16) *and culminates with the annual *Diamond Dreams Gala on Friday, Jan. 17 and the annual Astros FanFest on Saturday, Jan. 18.

The Astros Caravan gives fans the opportunity to connect with players, alumni, broadcasters and front office personnel at various locations throughout the week as the club approaches the start of Spring Training camp. Popular Astros mascot Orbit will also take part in the caravan.

The fan outreach tour will include community centers, military facilities, hospitals and other locations._ A detailed listing of Astros Caravan stops and players will be released later this week. _

*Astros FanFest: * Will cap off the week-long Caravan at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. with activities for all ages including autograph sessions with many current and former players, playing catch in the outfield, taking swings in the Astros batting cages, running the bases, bullpen throwing sessions, photo booths of all kinds, fan forums with front office staff and current players, run the bases for fans of all ages, and picture opportunities in the dugouts. All activity voucher proceeds benefit the Astros Foundation. For more information, visit www.astros.com/fanfest. _More details on FanFest and the Gala will be released in the upcoming days. _